News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 11:41:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Romeo Langford's draft stock altered by injury, shooting concerns

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Qdwhnkpq0ihdtvzzxmkm
Romeo Langford (center with ball) is expected to be a first round pick in next month's NBA Draft. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

Romeo Langford entered the 2019 NBA Draft Combine, which began Thursday and concludes Friday, as a former five-star recruit and Indiana's leading scorer with 16.5 points per game in his only season in Bloomington. Yet, his draft stock fell from a potential top-five pick to a low-end lottery pick, partially because of his poor shooting percentages.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}