Navy transfer linebacker Rolijah Hardy commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football made another addition to its incoming 2024 class on Thursday after with the commitment of Navy transfer linebacker Rolijah Hardy.
Hardy announced his commitment via his social media accounts on Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker signed with Navy as part of the 2023 high school class, but after not playing all of last season at Navy, Hardy elected to head elsewhere.
Now, Hardy comes to Bloomington still with four years of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of high school as a two-star recruit, Hardy held offers from the likes of Tulane, South Florida, Western Michigan and a handful of others.
A big reason for Hardy not seeing the field last year at Navy was because of his continued rehab from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss most of his senior year of high school.
At Lakeland (Fl.) High School in 2022, Hardy tallied 83 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and two sacks. In high school, Hardy was also a stud on the basketball court.
Hardy provides Indiana with youth and depth in the linebacking room ahead of the 2024 season.
