BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football made another addition to its incoming 2024 class on Thursday after with the commitment of Navy transfer linebacker Rolijah Hardy.

Hardy announced his commitment via his social media accounts on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker signed with Navy as part of the 2023 high school class, but after not playing all of last season at Navy, Hardy elected to head elsewhere.

Now, Hardy comes to Bloomington still with four years of eligibility remaining.