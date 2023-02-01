National Signing Day Announcement Guide
Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the Early Signing Period. But there are a few big-time prospects that haven't made their decisions just yet. Expect more drama, hat ceremonies, commitment videos, televised announcements and some major underclassmen commitments for the late signing day on Wednesday.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Finalists: Washington, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford
FutureCast: 50% Washington, 50% Oregon State
Time: 4:30 p.m
Finalists: Utah, USF, Washington
Time: 4:30 p.m
Finalists: Michigan, Miami, Wisconsin, Illinois, LSU
FutureCast: 75% Michigan, 25% Wisconsin
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Finalists: Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State
FutureCast: 75% Kentucky, 25% Louisville
FutureCast: 71% Georgia, 29% USC
COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS
Committed to: Penn State
More: Adam Friedman's analysis
Committed to: Maryland
More: Ryan Wright's breakdown
Committed to: UCF
More: Ryan Wright's analysis
Committed to: Oregon
More: Adam Gorney's analysis
Committed to: South Carolina
More: Adam Friedman's coverage of the announcement
Committed to: USC
More: Lyons pulls off stunner
Committed to: Georgia
More: Ryan Wright's analysis
Committed to: SMU
More: Ryan Wright's thoughts
Committed to: Mississippi State
More: Cole Patterson's analysis
Committed to: Michigan State
More: Ryan Wright's thoughts
Committed to: Arizona State
More: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada's recruiting saga ends at ASU
Committed to: Indiana
Committed to: Arkansas
More: Nick Harris' thoughts
Committed to: Kentucky
Committed to: North Texas
Committed to: Ole Miss
Committed to: Purdue
Committed to: Nebraska
More: Steve Marik's thoughts