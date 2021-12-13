National Signing Day Announcement Guide
Just five years since it was implemented, the Early Signing Period has replaced February's National Signing Day as the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future school on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
Time: 8:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Florida, Notre Dame
Time: 8:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Auburn, Tennessee
Time: 10:00 AM
Schools in the mix: Miami, Florida State, Oregon
Time: 12:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Florida State
Time: 12:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Cincinnati, Arkansas, Kentucky
Time: 12:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Georgia Tech, Florida State, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU
Time: 12:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida State
Time: 12:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Ole Miss, Florida State, Arkansas
Time: 1:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma
Time: 1:045PM
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss
Time: 2:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Florida
Time: 2:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami
Time: 2:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Texas, UCF
Time: 2:00 PM
Schools in the mix: LSU, Missouri
Time: 3:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Auburn, Oregon, Miami, Michigan
Time: 3:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, LSU
Time: 3:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State
Time: 4:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Florida State, Miami
Time: 4:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Florida
Time: 4:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Oregon State, BYU, Wisconsin
Time: 5:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Texas, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn
Time: 5:30 PM
Schools in the mix: Florida, LSU
Time: 6:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Alabama, Georgia, Florida
Time: 7:00 PM
Schools in the mix: Ohio State, Indiana, South Carolina, Miami
