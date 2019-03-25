Zionsville (Ind.) High guard/forward Nathan Childress has accepted a preferred walk-on spot with IU, multiple sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com. The news was first reported by Indiana Basketball Source's Trevor Andershock Sunday afternoon.

Childress originally committed to Bethel College in November but decommitted from the school two weeks ago. Morehead State, Holy Cross, Bellarmine, Marian and Missouri Western had also shown interest in him during the recruiting process, according to a November 2018 story from the Zionsville Times-Sentinel.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound in-state prospect averaged 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game as a senior, helping Zionsville to a 21-6 overall record and regional championship appearance where they lost to eventual state champ Carmel.

Childress also shot 58 percent from the floor, 36 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line in his final high school season. For his career, he shot 61 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range and 62 percent from the free throw line across 77 games in an Eagles uniform. He earned First Team All-Conference recognition from the Hoosiers Crossroads Conference as both a junior and senior.

Childress' decision leaves the Hoosiers' roster with two remaining walk-on spots. They have the ability to take on three total after this season due to the graduations of Johnny Jager, Zach McRoberts and Quentin Taylor.