Mullen became the first cornerback in program history to earn first-team All-America honors. Mullen is just the second cornerback (Tim Wilbur, 1980 second-teamer) in school history to achieve All-America status and is the first Hoosier since offensive lineman Dan Feeney (2015, 2016) to collect first-team recognition.

A season ago, Tiawan Mullen took a huge step forward for the Indiana defense, making a name for himself on and off the field for his play en route to earning All-American status.

Upon the conclusion of the 2020 regular season, Mullen became the program's first cornerback to card first-team All-Big Ten honors since Tracy Porter in 2007.

He ended the regular season second on the team with 36 tackles, 25 solos (tied) and 4.5 for loss (tied), and third with three interceptions (T-6th in the Big Ten, T-27th nationally), 3.5 sacks (T-12th) and four pass breakups (T-14th) in addition to one forced fumble. Mullen leads all B1G defensive back in sacks and TFLs.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was second on the Hoosiers to safety Jamar Johnson (9) with eight career takeaways (3 INT, 3 FF, 2 FR).

Mullen matched a career-high with eight stops, one for loss, in the season-opening victory over No. 8 Penn State and delivered seven tackles, five solo, with 2.5 sacks, the first of his career, in the win at Rutgers.

This season, Mullen enters as a leader that teammates are looking to for big production and guidance.

"When I first came in, the guys and coaches trusted me to do whatever they needed. Headed into my junior year, it is an honor to have their trust and allow me to be out there, be myself and make plays," Mullen told the media Tuesday after the opening day of the 2021 spring football practice for the Hoosiers.

As an All-American, Mullen said it is an honor to have guys follow him.

"It is an honor for them to be following me, and have the leverage to help guys out is something I don't take for granted. I hold them accountable and they hold me accountable. Helping the young guys improve with the playbook, play faster and they are coming along and doing great things in the classroom and on the field. We have great leaders in the room to help those guys," Mullen said.

Mullen enters spring drills with a new defensive coordinator in Charlton Warren in what promises to be a different spring than last year.

"It is like my first spring of football since we didn't get through last year's spring. Everyone is getting back in a groove and it went well. We have a few things to fix," Mullen said.

The veteran is eager to spend more time with Warren.

"We connected kind of fast. He is a detail guy and gave it to us straight forward. We connected fast. We have our differences and are trying to work through that and get our communication down pat. Great first day of spring," Mullen said.