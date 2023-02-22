"Walker really killed us in the first half," Indiana guard Trey Galloway said.

"What are you gonna do," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson asked reporters after Tuesday night's loss. "Two or three big ones that he made with the clock running down, it's part of the game, man."

The Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI has found itself erupting over and over again as a result of his heroics. His quickness, his emotion, and his seemingly endless range have sunk daggers into opponents all season.

If you call yourself a fan of a Big Ten basketball team, Michigan State guard Tyson Walker has probably caught your eye at some point during the '22-'23 season.

Indiana crept out to a lead as big as nine in the first half, and the sickness of slow starts on the road seemed to have been shaken. Slowly but surely, Jalen Hood-Schifino's absence from the court with two fouls began to pay dividends for the Spartans.

The Hoosiers would trail by six after the first 20 minutes of the game. Walker would be up to 12 points at that time, and 4-6 from beyond the arc.

From there it was a perfect storm. Walker's stellar shooting and Indiana's poor defense led to an 80-65 Michigan State victory.

Early in the second half when the Hoosiers desperately needed a response, Hood-Schifino found himself lost on the court. It appeared he didn't know who to guard or where to be, leading to back-to-back threes for the Spartans.

Woodson would call a timeout and rip his freshman guard a new one, it just didn't seem to click.

"Our connections defensively weren't right," Woodson said. "We were a step slow, Hauser got two or three good looks... These are things that we've been pretty clean on."

Luckily, Joey Hauser had an off night going just 2-7 from three, or Tuesday night's game could have gotten really out of hand. Jaden Akins added two more threes, making half of his attempts, and AJ Hoggard made one from range.

"Being in those right positions and staying with the gameplan of our defense," Galloway said. "We didn't do that, and I think that's the reason we gave up so many threes, and it killed us."

This is the first time Indiana had given up double-digit three-point conversions since their ugly loss to Penn State. A quick turnaround and recovery are absolutely necessary and on very few occasions an opportunity to do just that presents itself like a road game against your top-10 ranked, in-state rival.