The Indiana football program on Friday night announced sophomore running back Morgan Ellison has been suspended from the university for two and a half years and permanently kicked off the team.

"Effective today, October 19, 2018, sophomore Morgan Ellison has been suspended for two and one half years from Indiana University, dismissing him from all university-related activities and resulting in his permanent dismissal from the football team," the statement said.

According to the Indianapolis Star, an Indiana University panel on Oct. 3 determined Ellison sexually assaulted an IU student while she was asleep, and then forcefully continued when she woke up. Ellison denied using force to the panel and said the sexual activities were consensual, according to the Star's report.

Ellison reportedly attempted to appeal the decision, and the announcement from the athletic department indicates the appeal was unsuccessful. He has not been criminally charged.

Indiana indefinitely suspended Ellison on Aug. 24, eight days before its season-opener at Florida International. He returned to practice on Sept. 13, only to stop on the same day the panel issued its decision.

Last week, IU head coach Tom Allen confirmed the start and end dates of Ellison's practice participation post-suspension and said he explicitly followed both athletic department policies and university procedures during that time.

“We followed all the applicable University rules and policies that our department has, that the University has, followed them all, everything I was told do,” Allen said after Indiana's loss to Iowa on Oct. 13.

Ellison posted a team-leading 704 rushing yards as a freshman in 2017, also scoring a team-high six rushing touchdowns.