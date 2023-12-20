It's been a wild week in Bloomington. While Coach Cignetti continues to light the recruiting world on fire for the football program, the IU basketball team continues to search for their identity. The Hoosiers nearly knocked off the #2 team in the country on Saturday, and followed that up by nearly losing to Morehead State on Tuesday. The college game has more parity than ever before, and as Mike Woodson said on Tuesday night, "You can be beaten by any team, it doesn't matter who they are, if you don't come ready to play." But is it simply a matter of playing up or down to the level of their competition? Or are there deeper issues within the Indiana basketball program? I have questions. Why do so many other programs continue winning despite major roster turnover every year? Why do two-star or even no-star recruits continue to torch Indiana's team full of four and five stars? Why is this program still so far behind the times when it comes to guard play and shooting 3's? It's not a matter of talent. This team has plenty of it:

Mgbako- 5 star

Ware- 5 star

Reneau- 5 star

Cupps- 4 star

Banks- 4 star

Walker- 4 star

Galloway- 3 star

Gunn- 3 star





I know rankings don't mean much when it's time to step in between the lines and compete. But it's a little alarming for this program to consistently recruit high-end talent, while performing with mediocre results. This coaching staff didn't fill every scholarship. They did some great work landing Ware and Mgbako in late spring. But they put too many chips in the Xavier Johnson basket, as if his injury concerns would disappear overnight. They may have tried to land more guards and some shooting in the portal, but they struck out in that regard. How many times this season have you watched a guard for an opposing team and thought to yourself, "Why can't Indiana have one of those?" Mike Woodson has had some concerning comments this season, including the "we shoot enough 3's" statement. Last season was a pretty solid year for the program, with quite a bit to be proud of. But after running into a buzz saw in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament and seeing first-hand how important athleticism and guard play truly is in March, how do you not go out and address those needs?



