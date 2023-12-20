More questions than answers for IU Basketball
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
It's been a wild week in Bloomington. While Coach Cignetti continues to light the recruiting world on fire for the football program, the IU basketball team continues to search for their identity. The Hoosiers nearly knocked off the #2 team in the country on Saturday, and followed that up by nearly losing to Morehead State on Tuesday. The college game has more parity than ever before, and as Mike Woodson said on Tuesday night, "You can be beaten by any team, it doesn't matter who they are, if you don't come ready to play."
But is it simply a matter of playing up or down to the level of their competition? Or are there deeper issues within the Indiana basketball program?
I have questions.
Why do so many other programs continue winning despite major roster turnover every year? Why do two-star or even no-star recruits continue to torch Indiana's team full of four and five stars? Why is this program still so far behind the times when it comes to guard play and shooting 3's?
It's not a matter of talent. This team has plenty of it:
Mgbako- 5 star
Ware- 5 star
Reneau- 5 star
Cupps- 4 star
Banks- 4 star
Walker- 4 star
Galloway- 3 star
Gunn- 3 star
I know rankings don't mean much when it's time to step in between the lines and compete. But it's a little alarming for this program to consistently recruit high-end talent, while performing with mediocre results.
This coaching staff didn't fill every scholarship. They did some great work landing Ware and Mgbako in late spring. But they put too many chips in the Xavier Johnson basket, as if his injury concerns would disappear overnight. They may have tried to land more guards and some shooting in the portal, but they struck out in that regard. How many times this season have you watched a guard for an opposing team and thought to yourself, "Why can't Indiana have one of those?"
Mike Woodson has had some concerning comments this season, including the "we shoot enough 3's" statement. Last season was a pretty solid year for the program, with quite a bit to be proud of. But after running into a buzz saw in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament and seeing first-hand how important athleticism and guard play truly is in March, how do you not go out and address those needs?
When you have this fan base, these facilities, and the history/tradition of the program on your side, I just have a hard time understanding why it's been such a struggle for so many years. I was hoping to see a more modern offense without Traye Jackson-Davis in the fold. Instead, we've watched a very similar system that has very little creativity or off-ball movement. You have to play to your strengths, and I have no issue with playing through Ware and Reneau down low. But when you can't make 3's, those guys have to be elite every night to give yourself a chance to win.
It's still early in the season, and there's still a chance things begin to click for this team at some point later in the year. The 2-0 start in conference play is nice, and Indiana clearly showed what they're capable of in the Kansas game. But fans are growing restless, and that's only for the segment of fans that haven't already been restless for many years.
Maybe Tuesday's game will be a wake-up call. Maybe Mike Woodson and his staff will discover the right buttons to push in the near future. His teams have improved later in the season in each of his first two years. The concerns, however, are legit. There are many questions that need to be answered.
Indiana fans just want to watch good basketball with good effort. We'll see what the next chapter in the story brings us on Thursday night.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board