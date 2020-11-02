TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

The IHSAA football playoffs are well underway in the Hoosier State and several Indiana University recruits and commits put up big outings leading their respective teams to wins. The Hoosier.com takes a look at how the future Indiana players fared.

It was an impressive start to the Class 6A playoffs for Lawrence North, which features Indiana University commit and quarterback Donaven McCulley and Indiana recruit and wide receiver Omar Cooper, as they connected early and often in a 52-19 win over Lawrence Central, who is coached by former Indiana standout Will Patterson. McCulley and Cooper connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass two minutes into the game, and Cooper caught another touchdown pass and showed off his speed on a punt return for a touchdown. In the game, McCulley was 12-of-16 for 239 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while Cooper caught four passes for 125 yards and had two touchdown receptions. Cooper has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in a season again and is averaging 29.5 yards a reception.

It was also an impressive start to the Class 6A playoffs for Center Grove, which features Indiana University recruits Tayven Jackson, quarterback, and Caden Curry, defensive end, who upended Columbus North 42-7. Jackson was a near perfect 15-of-16 through the air for 264 yards and a touchdown. He added a pair of touchdowns on the ground, as he rushed four times for 56 yards. The Trojans will host Columbus East for the Sectional 8 championship Friday.

Indiana commit Aaron Steinfeldt helped pace Bloomington North to a 55-41 win over Evansville North in the Class 5A Sectional 15 opener. With the win, the Cougars improved to 6-4 on the season and will play Evansville Castle for the sectional championship this Friday. Steinfeldt caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reece Lozano in the game, as well as a 45-yard touchdown. For Valparaiso and Indiana commit Cooper Jones, the road back to the Class 5A state title game began with a 21-14 win over Michigan City. With the win, Valpo improves to 6-0 and will take on LaPorte in the second round of the sectional tournament. The Vikings missed out on four games this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jones, a defensive end, got things going early for the Vikings, blocking a punt that lead to three points.

Indiana University commit Josh Sales and Brownsburg advanced in the Class 6A playoffs with a 34-31 win over Avon. Freshman Spencer Porath kicked a 34-yard field goal to lift the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1 on the season. Avon, who found out hours before the game they would be without its starting quarterback due to Covid-19 contact tracing, forced five Brownsburg turnovers in the contest.