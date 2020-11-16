TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

TheHoosier.com takes a look at how the future Indiana players and recruits fared.

And, for one Class 6A team, it was a familiar face marching through the opposition with its sights set on getting back to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Regional championships were handed out Friday night as the IHSAA football playoffs continued in the Hoosier State.

Through all the wins, the top ranking in Class 6A and a national ranking, the mission has remained the same for the Center Grove Trojans -- get back to the Class 6A state championship game and win it.

A season ago, Center Grove came up just short, falling to Carmel.

Since then, they have been dismantling opponents and Friday's region contest against Warren Central was no different, as the Trojans picked up a 38-0 win over Ben Davis to advance to the semi-state portion of the playoffs. Center Grove will play Ben Davis next week as the Giants dispatched Carmel. Ben Davis has Indiana recruit Keylen Davis on its team.

Indiana recruit Caden Curry got in on the scoring, but not the way you would think.

The talented defensive end took a handoff from fellow Indiana recruit and quarterback Tayven Jackson and plowed in to score from four yards out, pushing Center Grove to 14-0. The two would try to connect moments later on a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass but the pass fell incomplete.

For the game, Center Grove finished with 362 yards rushing and 461 yards of total offense.

Curry finished with seven tackles, including a sack. The Center Grove defense held Warren Central to only 116 yards, including 35 on the ground.

Jackson had one carry for 14 yards and was 7-of-14 for 99 yards through the air.