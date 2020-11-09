TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

The Center Grove Trojans claimed its 10th straight sectional title with a 55-7 win over Columbus East.

Indiana recruit and Center Grove quarterback Tayven Jackson wasted little time moving the Trojans down the field, as they went 64 yards on only 10 plays on their opening drive. A 24-yard pass from Jackson to Connor Delp set up a Carson Steele touchdown run to put Center Grove ahead 7-0.

They were just getting started, as Center Grove recovered an onside kick and Jackson hit Harrison Stomps for a 17-yard touchdown. Moments later, Jackson would call his own number and go in from 26 yards out.

Center Grove defensive end and Indiana recruit Caden Curry was part of a defense that held opponents to only 80 points on the season, while Jackson and the offense have racked up 465 points. The defense has pitched four shutouts this season.

Jackson ended the game 6-of-8 for 111 yards and rushed for 27 yards in only two quarters of action.

The Trojans will take on Warren Central in the regional round.