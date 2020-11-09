TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
The Center Grove Trojans claimed its 10th straight sectional title with a 55-7 win over Columbus East.
Indiana recruit and Center Grove quarterback Tayven Jackson wasted little time moving the Trojans down the field, as they went 64 yards on only 10 plays on their opening drive. A 24-yard pass from Jackson to Connor Delp set up a Carson Steele touchdown run to put Center Grove ahead 7-0.
They were just getting started, as Center Grove recovered an onside kick and Jackson hit Harrison Stomps for a 17-yard touchdown. Moments later, Jackson would call his own number and go in from 26 yards out.
Center Grove defensive end and Indiana recruit Caden Curry was part of a defense that held opponents to only 80 points on the season, while Jackson and the offense have racked up 465 points. The defense has pitched four shutouts this season.
Jackson ended the game 6-of-8 for 111 yards and rushed for 27 yards in only two quarters of action.
The Trojans will take on Warren Central in the regional round.
For the Lawrence North Wildcats, the season ended with a 21-7 setback against Warren Central in the Class 6A Sectional 7 final.
The Warriors did a great job of containing Indiana commit and Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley, as they sacked him nine times and recovered three fumbles, two of which led to points for Warren Central.
In the first meeting between the two programs this season, McCulley found Indiana recruit and LN wide receiver Omar Cooper early and often, as Cooper had 208 yards and three touchdowns. On Friday, he didn’t record a catch before leaving the game with an injury.
McCulley ended the game with 127 yards on 6-of-15 passing and added 52 yards on 20 touches.
Lawrence North did end the season with its first winning season since 2005.
The season came to an end for Indiana commit Josh Sales and the Brownsburg Bulldogs, who lost 21-7 to Carmel in the Class 6A Sectional 5 final.
Carmel forced six turnovers in the victory, including one to start the game.
Indiana recruit Joe Strickland and Brebeuf also saw the season come to an end, as defending Class 3A champion Bishop Chatard earned a 35-3 victory.
Indiana University commit Vinny Fiacable and the Fort Wayne Dwenger Saints advanced to the regional round with a victory over Fort Wayne North Side.
Fellow commit Cooper Jones helped lead Valparaiso to a 35-21 win over LaPorte in the Class 5A state tournament.
Jones caught a 38-yard touchdown in the win.
The Leo Lions and Indiana recruit Landen Livingston saw its season come to an end as East Noble claimed its second consecutive sectional title, shutting out Leo 10-0.
In the loss, Leo was held to 99 yards rushing and 109 yards of total offense.
Indiana recruit Aaron Steinfeldt and Bloomington North saw its season come to an end against Evansville Castle by a score of 35-24.
