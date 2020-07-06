In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag , we take a look at IU's pack line defense, if there will be a season this year and what will happen with the roster if not, and also how the incoming class is looking like in the weight room.

Indiana continues to stay busy on the virtual recruiting trail and that included offering scholarships to James Graham III in the 2021 class and Justice Williams in 2022. Archie Miller and Co. have really done a great job at building relationships and in a time when it's needed, that will continue to help with landing recruits.

Over the course of the first few years, I can say that Archie Miller did not have the roster constructed to play the way he wants. You could tell at times that the roster makeup was definitely not meant for the pack line defense, but at other times, you could see the progression by some of the players.

It starts with good guards who are defensive minded and with Rob Phinisee, Armaan Franklin and Trey Galloway you have that, and add in Khristian Lander and his athleticism and that is a very solid group. On the wings, getting more athletic and bigger has been a priority and with Al Durham transitioning into more of that position and Jordan Geronimo and Jerome Hunter having the size and length needed, that is a good backbone for the pack line. Add in Anthony Leal who has solid length and good size for a guard and that is just an added boost.

The next step is having that shot blocker and with Trayce Jackson-Davis staying only another year or two, a lot of pressure may be put on Logan Duncomb to be that guy in the future.

If IU lands Aminu Mohammed, his defensive mindset would be a perfect fit in the backcourt. Then it comes to the more athletic hybrid forwards, with guys like Trey Kaufman and Mason Miller.