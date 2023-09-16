INDIANAPOLIS – For an entire week, Tayven Jackson was aware that this would be his moment. It's Indiana's third game of the season, but their first with defined starting quarterback who's planned to play the entire game. Just five days earlier, Indiana head coach Tom Allen revealed Jackson had won the competition to be the Hoosier QB1. Jackson himself had learned the day prior. The setting was familiar – playing inside the same building he's took part in three IHSAA State Championships in. Only this time, he's not wearing a Center Grove jersey – it's the bold Indiana trident on the side of his helmet. His goal would be to come in and play loose and come out with a victory. "The moment I step on the field, I just let everything go and play free," Jackson told reporters earlier this week. He doesn't know how to explain it, but the game just eases up for him. "I tell a lot of people I just take the three-step drop, and we have the best receivers in the Big Ten and probably college, and they get open and I do my best to try to get them the ball." Spotlight comes naturally to his position, and TheHoosier.com did the same to document the first outing of the Tayven Jackson era in minute-by-minute fashion. Here's how Jackson's first Saturday as Indiana's guy shook out:

Jackson and Indiana arrives at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for the Hoosiers' game versus Louisville. (via @indianafootball on Instagram)

10:01 AM: Indiana emerges from the southwest tunnel and spills onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, meandering their way to the 50-yard line. Jackson, in a full adidas team gear and wearing white, over-ear Beats headphones, interlocks arms with his entire Indiana team. Together as a unit, they walk toward the south end zone, painted red with "INDIANA" printed in bold face. The team breaks down on Noah Pierre, and the Hoosiers leave the field three minutes later. 10:25 AM: Wearing the same headphones, Jackson takes the field for warmups in shorts and a t-shirt. At the back of the Indiana end zone, he begins working through progressions with a towel. He goes through play-action fakes, alternating drops, and more. He's wearing arm bands, eye black and an "LEO" headband. 10:28 AM: Jackson begins throwing with a partner. He starts with 5-yarders, then 10, then 15. A Big Ten Network cameraman is attached at his right hip, shooting him from the ground up as he goes through his progressions. His throws continue as if he isn't there. It isn't until Jackson begins to air it out that the camera man leaves his side. From 25, 35, 40 yards and beyond, Jaylin Lucas and Kamryn Perry alternate being on the receiving end of Jackson's tosses. Hours later, Jackson and Lucas would connect 10 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. No other receiver brought in more than four receptions on Saturday. 10:38 AM: Pocket presence drills. An otherwise monotonous task, Jackson will be glad he did these later in the day. 10:39 AM: Jackson walks off the field and into the southwest tunnel under the Indiana band, who has now filled into their section. The next time he emerges, he’ll be in pads and a helmet. 11:06 AM: Tayven emerges from the locker room with the quarterbacks and offensive linemen. The trickling in cohort of Indiana fans applaud them nicely. Dynamic stretches and easy movements are first. 11:12 AM: Practice snaps with the centers. In previous weeks, there had been rotation between the four QBs and centers, with the signal-callers moving down the line one rep at a time. This week, there is no rotation. Jackson takes every rep with starting center Zach Carpenter. 11:16 AM: A hug with Carpenter before the group huddles on Walt Bell. 11:17 AM: Jackson is shown on the Lucas Oil Stadium Jumbotron for the first time. He’s on his own island out there — throwing at the five-yard line with no one else around him. For a few moments, the redshirt freshman is the biggest man in the arena. Juicy J, Big Sean and Jeezy's “Show Out” blares over the sound system – "every time I go out, you know I gotta show out," repeats five times in the song's hook. The in-stadium music sticks with Jeezy, as he and Kanye West's 2008 hit "Put On" is next. This hook is similar – "I put on for my city," it repeats. He's a half-hour drive from his high school, but he's won two state titles in this very building the last two times he's played in it. It might as well be his city. 11:24 AM: Indiana's entire team converges on their half of the field before breaking off once again. Now, some rotation comes as the four QB's alternate throws with receivers through the route tree. Drake's “0-100” blasts out. Jackson dances to the music in-between reps. Things are not far from going 0 to 100. 11:37 AM: Jackson finishes his warmups and walks off the field with his helmet half-on, half-off, resting on the top of his head. The next time he takes the field, it’ll be for the real deal. 11:38 AM: Jackson is announced over the Lucas Oil Stadium PA system as the Hoosier starter. Some of Jackson's family and friends, including his father Ray, react from their seats in section 137. In their son's fashion, it's calm, collected response. Indiana fans in attendance display their approval. 11:44 AM: Kickoff is just over 15 minutes away. Ray Jackson says he's feeling loose. “I’m ready to watch him let it rip," he says. Including Jackson, six family, friends and supporters are here for Tayven. In a suite, Ray's wife has "at least" 25 more people there for Jackson. It being so close to home certainly helps, but according to Ray, "this is the life for a parent." 11:58 AM: Indiana runs out of the tunnel second. Louisville wins the toss and defers, meaning it’ll be Jackson and the Indiana offense on the field first. 12:06 PM: Indiana’s first drive moves to the Louisville side of the field, but ultimately stalls out. Some miscommunication or poor execution on the script drive from the receivers a couple of times doesn't help, but none of the throws Jackson made were particularly challenging. This is the most hostile environment Jackson's played in as a Hoosier. Indiana fans, despite being much closer in theory, are outnumbered by Cardinal fans on the afternoon. 12:20 PM: On his second drive, Jackson evades Louisville pressure and makes a confident throw to McCulley, who leaps high into the air at midfield to make the grab on third and long. This is a common theme of his first few throws – whether it be nerves or inaccuracy, he's missing high. It's not stopping him from helping move the Indiana offense down the field, though. The next play, Jackson reads the blitz and finds Bradley Archer in the defense’s open zone, a 14-yard connection. In all-reality, it's back-to-back strong plays for Jackson. 12:29 PM: Jackson is intercepted on 3rd and 11, the first turnover of his career. It's high again, but not uncatchable. The ball slips through Dequece Carter's hands, and Louisville takes over. Two plays later, he and his Hoosier team are facing a 7-0 hole. Jamari Thrash takes the top off the Indiana defense, for an 85-yard touchdown catch-and-run. "You've gotta take the mistakes and move on from them," Jackson said after the game. 12:35 PM, end of first quarter: Jackson's first quarter is over. He's 7-11 for 78 yards, the one interception to his name. 12:49 PM: Louisville's scored on back-to-back drives, this time on a drawn-out 13-play drive that spans 78 yards. Jackson and an offensive assistant are looking over the offense on the sidelines. 12:55 PM: Jackson and the Indiana offense need an answer on this drive, starting their fourth of the afternoon. Hoosiers trail 14-0, and the pressure is mounting. Indiana gains a first down, but a botched snap gets passed Jackson and he's forced to dive on it to prevent a turnover. It's going from bad to worse. Two plays later, the Hoosiers punt.

Jackson falls on the loose football after the low snap in the second quarter. (Grace Hollars, IndyStar)

1:05 PM: Jackson stands on the sideline, somewhat isolated, his helmet half-on, half-off. Louisville’s offense is moving down the field without any resistance, and his offense’s attack hasn’t amounted to anything thus far. 1:13 PM, end of first half: After the fifth and final drive of Indiana's half comes and goes, a stalled-out two-minute drill, Louisville kneels out the half. It ends a streak of three straight scoring drives for the Cardinals. 1:15 PM: Jackson leaves the field for the half, his Hoosiers are trailing 21-0. By the eye test, Indiana's played their worst half of football. Jackson isn't playing bad, but he's got nothing to show for his play up to this point. He's 11-15 for 86 yards, still just the one interception. "Too many self-inflicted wounds in the first half," Allen said postgame. 1:32 PM: As Sweet Caroline blares over Lucas Oil Stadium’s sound system, Jackson and Indiana retake the field for second half warmups. There's much more participation in the singing-along aspect of the classic tune from the Louisville-lined east side of the stadium. Jackson's got 30 minutes of game time to make something happen. 1:37 PM, beginning of second half: He'll get the chance to do it much earlier than expected. Jackson's helmet swiftly moves from his hand to his head as Indiana surprises with an onside kick to open the half. Louis Moore recovers, and Indiana will start with the ball at their own 44. "I had no idea," Jackson said. "I saw it happen, put my helmet on, 'Time to go score." 1:40 PM: They do. On the sixth Indiana drive of the day, Jackson's first touchdown pass of his college career comes just three plays later. A 30-yard connection with Lucas up the seam. When looking to wipe away first half woes, that’s about as perfect of a start as you could ask for.

1:54 PM: Louisville punter (and kicker) Brock Travelstead shanks a punt, and Indiana will have great field position. Jackson comes onto the field with some pep in his step – the Indiana sideline has some life. 1:57 PM: A lot of contact between Louisville DBs and Indiana receivers, and Jackson's throw never has a chance to be caught. Indiana turns over on downs. 2:01 PM: The Indiana defense finally finds some resistance, albeit a heap of contact as well, and the Hoosiers pick off Plummer at the Hoosier 3-yard line. With the entire field ahead of him and a 14-point deficit, Jackson takes the snap from the shotgun and in his own end zone. A nifty angle route from Lucas finds Indiana a first down on the completion from Jackson. 2:03 PM: Eluding pressure, Jackson fakes the tuck and run to find Bomba for a nice gain. 2:04 PM: Jackson's pocket presence drills from the pregame warmups have paid off. While keeping his eyes upfield, Jackson avoids the Cardinal rusher rusher to find Cam Camper for 22 yards. To this point, it's the best throw of the day from the Indiana QB. "I think it's hard to teach that," Allen says of his comfort in the pocket. "I think there's a lot of instinctual components to that."

Jackson evades a Cardinal rusher during Saturday's game vs. Louisville. (Trevor Ruzkowski)

2:05 PM: Three plays later, Louisville rushes six and Indiana reads it, allowing Jackson to find Bradley Archer in the Cardinal defense's hold up the seam for another 22 yards. 2:10 PM: Indiana's best drive of the afternoon has it's first hiccup in communication. Jackson looked for Lucas to come back to him on a curl, but didn't and the two don't connect. It's one of the first shows of emotion from Jackson – motioning COME TOWARDS ME! with his hands. 2:12 PM: Touchdown Indiana, and the Hoosiers are within a score as Henderson breaks the plane. Jackson has been unbelievable in this half. In the quarter alone, Jackson was 10-14 for 154 yards and a TD. He's 21-29 for 240 yards on the afternoon. He has settled in well. "No moment is too big for him," Ray said in an interview earlier in the week. "It's what he's dreamed of." 2:19 PM, end of third quarter: The Indiana sideline holds up fours to the closed-roof sky inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Every ounce of momentum, if there is such a thing, now resides on the west side of Lucas Oil Stadium. 2:22 PM: Jackson walks the sideline with his helmet in his hand, trusting in the Indiana defense to hold the Cardinals' offense stagnant. He’s to himself, like it’s any other day. His Hoosiers are attempting a spirited comeback, and he’s at the forefront of it. 2:25 PM: Indiana’s defense gets off the field. While his entire sideline fires up the crowd behind him – and they respond accordingly, Jackson straps his helmet on. It’s time for business. 2:28 PM: Indiana’s offense, led by Jackson, has a drive to tie the game. Such a statement would've been unbelievable an hour ago. 2:35 PM: The Hoosier drive stalled, and Jackson sits on the sideline with offensive assistants, relying on the Indiana defense to do its job. 2:39 PM: Trust rewarded. Jackson will lead the Indiana offense out to the field, starting on their own 10. 2:42 PM: Jackson's best throw of the afternoon is a completion to Camper down the right sideline, right in stride. It's a 41-yard gain, the most impactful play of the young season and the young QB's career. Indiana's at the Louisville 30-yard line with seven minutes to go. "It's not tough at all," Jackson says of keeping his emotions in check during comeback effort. "When you have confidence in your players and the other guys around who make you better and they do everything right, it's pretty easy as a quarterback when you have receivers that get open and O-linemen and running backs that block and run the ball very well. "I'm just out there trying to give them the ball." 2:47 PM: Jackson rolls out right and doesn't see an open receiver, opting to run for the corner pylon in the same fashion Michael Penix Jr. did nearly three full years ago. Initial crowd and sideline reaction suggests he made it, but his knee touches while the ball is at the half-yard line. Close, but no cigar. Indiana needs 18 inches to, somehow, tie this game.

Jackson reaches for the south end zone's front pylon, but his knee is down before the ball breaks the plane. (Trevor Ruszkowski)

2:49 PM: Indiana calls timeout to discuss their play call. Ahead of the afternoon's most intense play, Jackson is on the outside of the Indiana huddle during a TV break, motioning to the Indiana fans to get loud. As if he wasn't comfortable enough. "The more people that are in the crowd, the better he’ll be," Ray says in the aforementioned interview. "The louder it is, the better he’ll be." 2:52 PM: All 11 of Louisville's defenders are stacked within a yard of the line of scrimmage, and Jackson's stance is split. He takes the snap and hands the ball off to Josh Henderson, the tailback lined up seven yards behind the line of scrimmage. Henderson's attempt to leap over the line is stuffed, and so too are Indiana's chances of a victory. The game was decided without the ball in his hands. Jackson says after the game that Indiana lost because he didn't reach the pylon on the play before it. But as Jackson walks off the field in realization that Henderson's attempt was short, frustration overcomes the young quarterback. It's small and subtle, but his reaction almost says "why?"

2:58 PM: Jackson stands on the far sideline, pacing back and forth on the sideline down where Indiana would receive the ball on a punt, hoping for one last chance from his Indiana defense. Plummer escapes Indiana’s contain and gains a first down. Then, Jawhar Jordan converts another. There will not be another chance. 3:02 PM, end of game.: Louisville ends the second half the same way they did the first, with a kneel down. The sidelines begin to spill onto the field for the postgame pleasantries. 3:03 PM: Jackson is squatting on the Indiana sideline – he’s one of the last to leave the sideline for handshakes. Teammates come to console him one-by-one. Eventually, he rises and joins in on the hand-shaking. "Tayven played his ass off," Lucas says after the game. 3:06 PM: Jackson walks off the field, one of the last ones to do so, with his helmet fully down. 3:23 PM: Tom Allen, in his postgame presser, talks of how Jackson grew up in front of his eyes on the afternoon. He knows there will be growing pains, but he's earned the Hoosiers trust. 3:34 PM: Jackson arrives for his postgame press conference, and his scrum is the largest. For the next eight minutes or so, Jackson fields questions about his performance, his team and the emotions the day came along with. He praises his teammates, accepts blame and responsibility for issues that aren't his and is openly candid. His efforts were superb – 24-34 for 299 yards, the one touchdown and interception also to his line – and he gave everything he could to come away with victory. But you won't hear about it, because it didn't happen. At least, not today.