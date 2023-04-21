Former Indiana forward Miller Kopp sat down for a short interview with fellow former Hoosier Colin Hartman recently, sponsored by NIL organization Hoosiers Connect. After Kopp and Hartman's interview, Mackenzie Holmes and new addition to Tom Allen's defense Philip Blidi also joined the show. However, Kopp's discussion with Hartman was eye-opening, discussing his recruitment to Indiana, how NIL impacts the transfer portal, and how Mike Woodson is navigating it.

Kopp joined Indiana the same year as Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, a class of transfers who tried their best to round out Woodson's first roster. Woodson's arrival to Indiana aligned with the new and more liberal rules regarding the transfer portal and its usage. He admitted when he entered the portal from Northwestern he wanted to get as far away from the Big Ten as possible. That was until Mike Woodson called. When I got the portal, I was like I'm getting out of the Big Ten, screw this," Kopp laughed. "I knew the teams, I knew the coaches too well. I know these players, they all know me." He recalled his Zoom call with Woodson, saying he hopped on the call and it was apparent Woodson wasn't seasoned with technology, putting his face too close to the screen, similar to how he manages his weekly press conferences before games. "That conversation... I was like, 'OK, this guy's legit', and then one of the real reasons that I ended up here is my basketball mentor growing up, Teddy Wheeler." Wheeler is a well-known basketball guru who grew up in Harlem, getting to watch Woodson's Knick teams and seeing the impact he had on his players. Kopp called Wheeler to ask about Woodson, and Wheeler said he would give the Indiana head coach a call. "He called me back, and He's like, 'Yo, you gotta go there. Big-time coach, big time players big-time program, a big-time history! You're buggin' if you don't go there!' Then I called coach Woodson the next day."

Kopp continued, elaborating on the portal and NIL as a whole, saying NIL has amplified the portal for everyone across the country, not just the select few who could usually take advantage. He candidly admitted to Hartman that he has had some conversations with players in the portal who had been in contact with Indiana. He, like Woodson, is nothing but straight up with anyone who wants to learn about Indiana, saying he couldn't live with himself selling sunshine and rainbows when that wasn't really the case. Another under-discussed element of the portal according to Kopp is the vast network of players who talk about each school, saying a program that appears to have it figured out on the outside may not be cohesive on the inside, and you won't hear that from a coach recruiting you. "Players talk," Kopp explained. "I have teammates who have transferred, ex-teammates who have transferred, teammates who I used to play with are in the portal now and they're asking me about certain schools. I have, you know, players who are looking at Indiana messaging me to talk and call me on the phone. I can't name any names, but I've talked to many players on the phone about Indiana.