"The guys are not leaving him," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "I mean, when he gets good looks, we just hope that he can knock them down."

But, during this most recent slide for Indiana, it's been a lack of opportunities and a lack of looks for Kopp.

Kopp has seen an increase in every single shooting category from a season ago. He went from 35.6 percent overall and 36.1 percent from three to 50.5 percent overall and 45.1 percent from three this season. He has seen his made 3s increase from 1.1 to 1.9 a game this year.

The Hoosiers have raised their three-point shooting efficiency from 33.3 percent on 5.9 made 3s per game last season to 37.1 percent this season on 6.7 made 3s per game.

Part of the increased three-point shooting efficiency for Indiana this season has been because of Miller Kopp. The Northwestern transfer is in his second season at Indiana and came into this season as the go-to player from the perimeter.

After an up-and-down first year in Bloomington, Kopp was starting to find his groove for the Hoosiers. In six games in December, Kopp was averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent on 9.0 field goal attempts her game and 40.2 percent on 2.7 made 3s per game.

However, in the last four games, Kopp has been a shell of himself. He is averaging just 4.8 points per game on 2.5 field goal attempts per game and just 1.5 attempted 3s per game.

"About utilizing him, I run a couple plays for him here and there. But my focus isn't just on Miller," Woodson said. "Everybody has to play a role and when you have shots, you have to be ready to knock them down. For some reason, he's not getting a lot of shots because they are not leaving him. And I wouldn't leave him, either."

That was on full display on Saturday when Kopp didn't attempt a single shot until his 26th minute on the floor -- and didn't make one until his 28th minute.

"When I get a shot, 28 minutes into a game, I don't really think of it. if I see some daylight, it's going up," Kopp said. "I put the work in outside of practice and feel like if I get a shot at the end of the game or at the start of the game I will feel good about it.

"My role is not to shoot 20 times a game, my role is to help the team win. I got a shot when we needed it and made it and that's my role. That's my job. it's about seeing what's in front of me and accepting it."

There's no question the dip in production and attempts is because of defensive rotations and game plan. But, it's no secret as well, that the dip came shortly after Xavier Johnson went down with a broken foot. Having one less ball handler and playmaker on the floor is something that Kopp is trying to adjust to.

"For me as a shooter, a guy who relies on the offense and the system and the point guard to find me, it -- I, shoot, I miss X (Xavier Johnson)," Kopp said. "I miss Race (Thompson) too. I felt that impact pretty quickly as a shooter.

"I feel like I'm trying to do everything I can. At the end of the day, the offense revolves around Trayce (Jackson-Davis) and Fino (Jalen Hood-Schifino) now with the ball screens too. For me, there's nothing more I can do. I watch film all the time with the coaches about where I can get more shots, in terms of my spacing, how I move without the ball, how I move off of guys driving and kicking. Giving guys good angles and potential opportunities for me to get open looks, that's what I do best. I'm always looking for opportunities to get an open look."

Following a three-game skid with losses against Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State, Indiana followed that up with a much needed win over No. 18 Wisconsin.

With Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson not expected back any time soon, Indiana needs to find a way to get more opportunities for its best pure shooter. But, at the end of the day, Kopp is going to continue to do what he does best and that's be ready and keep his mentality focused on what he can control.

"You know, I've sacrificed so much to get here, get to Northwestern and then here. At the end of the day it's just a game and I love it and work at it every single day," Kopp said. "Always thinking about it, trying to improve . . . you can't control a lot of what happens in the game but you can control your mindset and how you respond."