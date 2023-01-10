Hood-Schifino's 33 points against Northwestern were the most scored by an Indiana freshman since Eric Gordon had 33 points on Nov. 12, 2007 against Chattanooga.

"Yeah, obviously he's one of our best players, and he's going to have the ball in his hand, especially with X out, and we need him to make plays," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Hood-Schifino following the loss to Northwestern. "That's what he did tonight. He made big shot after big shot, and props to him because he really helped put the team on his back and carry us when we needed scoring. Without him, it could have been a 10-, 15-point game."

Against Northwestern, Hood-Schifino had 33 points on 12-of-17 from the field and 5-of-7 from three. He also had three rebounds, three assists but six turnovers.

But, in order for Indiana to reach some of the goals it has this year, Hood-Schifino needs to step up his game even more and that means his all-around game, not just his scoring.

Freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has been one of the lone bright spots for Indiana in the last month of the season. Despite going 3-5 in their last eight games, the Hoosiers are seeing Hood-Schifino grow into the player they thought they were getting when he signed.

After missing three games with a back injury, Hood-Schifino has seen his game take a step up. He has averaged 20.0 points while shooting 54.1 percent from the field, 60 percent on three made 3s per game, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in the past five games.

He has scored a new career-high in five of the last six games.

Part of his increased scoring is due to the injury of Xavier Johnson. Since Johnson went down, Hood-Schifino has had scoring games of 33, 21, 17 and 18 points -- all starts without Johnson in the lineup.

But, he's also struggled at times with turnovers. Since Johnson went down, he's averaged 4.2 turnovers per game. He's had three games with 5+ turnovers.

"I thought he played well but I want more, man. I look at the total package man not just scoring. He's a point guard. He had six turnovers last night (Sunday) and they were terrible turnovers and that's unacceptable to me," IU head coach Mike Woodson said on his weekly radio show. "He had a bunch of defensive assignments where he had lapses. So he can't walk away from that game and have 33 points and five, six, seven assists and think it's okay, because we lost the game."

His turnovers have increased from 2.3 per game in the first six games of the season, where he also only had two games with 3+ turnovers.

"I mean, (I) just got to stop turning the ball over," Hood-Schifino said after the 84-83 loss to Northwestern. "There's not really too much you can do. I think first half, that killed us, especially with me; I had some turnovers, and they had some lay-ups and everything and converted off it. We've just got to be better with the ball, and we've got a long way to go, but we'll get there."

In the past two games, Hood-Schifino has combined for 54 points on 18-of-30 from the field, 12 assists and eight turnovers in 72 minutes played.

"I'm happy he's playing the way he's playing because he has been very productive for our ball club and we knew that when we got him," Woodson added. "But, I want more as a coach. You gotta give me more to win at a high level."

On the season, Hood-Schifino is averaging 13.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and is shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from three. He is also averaging 3.3 turnovers per game.

With Indiana currently on a two-game skid and a critical part of its schedule coming up, it's not going to get any easier for the Hoosiers or Hood-Schifino. He's now clearly one of the better players and better scoring guards in the Big Ten. But, with each possession meaning more and more as the season gets deeper, Hood-Schifino will need to be better and better as the responsibility continues to grow.

But, that's something he's prepared for and welcomes with open arms.

"He's great in that regard," Woodson said of Hood-Schifino's work ethic. "He works his butt off everyday and so by me saying that (about his all-around game), he understands where I'm coming from. So if he gives us more and continues to learn that position it's going to help us a lot in the long run."