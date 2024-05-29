Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson met with the media at Huber's Winery on Wednesday evening- part of the Hoosiers Connect NIL annual event. It was a lengthy session where Coach Woodson addressed the off-season and much more. Here were some of the more notable quotes from Indiana's Head Coach:



Woodson's thoughts on the "new normal" of college basketball:

"You know we had guys that left, we had guys that graduated. That’s the new norm now guys. I mean, this is not like the Bob Knight days where you could build your team over three or four years and trust the process. You know, our process now is changing every year because you don’t know who’s coming and who’s going. And it was a busy summer because we had to fill a lot of holes based on who left and the guys that graduated, so it was a busy summer.”



Thoughts on Oumar Ballo, and how Ballo/Reneau will fit as a combination:

“He’s won. He’s been in a winning atmosphere at Arizona and he’s produced. He’s had some good years. He’s an older guy that’s serious about winning. That was the whole thing that attracted me to him. And that’s why he’s wearing an Indiana uniform, man, because I think he can help us with his leadership, get to where I want to go and that’s winning a Big Ten title and a national title. He does a lot of nice things. He doesn’t have to have the ball a lot like I featured Trayce (Jackson-Davis) when he was here. He doesn’t have to have it a lot, but I’m going to utilize him. It’d be crazy not to. But he runs the floor, he creates space when he demands the ball, he blocks shots, he rebounds for his position. I think he and Malik will be just fine. It might free Malik up a little bit more to do some things that I want him to do differently this year but I think they can both co-exist. I think Malik and (Kel’el) Ware had a nice combination together this year. Unfortunately Ware has taken off to the NBA.”



What Woodson learned from last season:

“The one thing I have learned is that we got to be deeper in certain positions. We came in last year not knowing that, number one, we didn’t think Jalen (Hood-Schifino) would probably leave. And we knew we had Gabe (Cupps). I didn’t come into the season thinking that I was going to start and play Gabe the minutes that he that he played. Not that he didn’t deserve it and not he didn’t hold his own, I thought Gabe had a hell of a freshman year. But we really counted on Xavier (Johnson) to be back after all his injuries… we just thought we had him back and that crushed us. We never really rebounded from it. We were playing catch up where we had to mix and match and try to make Gallo (Trey Galloway) a point guard and Gallo did a hell of a job for us, he grew up in that area and being able to handle the ball and make plays for not only himself but for his teammates. So I just didn’t want to get caught in that position again. I didn’t think we had to this season after the guys that we saw in the portal that we liked. And once we got involved, they seemed to like us and now they’re wearing the Indiana uniform.”



Woodson on playing different styles next season:

“I think we can this year based on what we’ve brought in. We can play smaller a little bit with Mack and (Luke) Goode probably playing some four. Even the big fella, I’m going to try to play two bigs just to test it and see, you never know with (Langdon) Hatton, he can make 3s. I just gotta wait. These eight weeks, man, of summer play will kinda shape where we are as a ball club and give me some indication going into next season.”



Recruiting in the age of the Transfer Portal:

“Gotta keep recruiting them, man. I’m not going to stop recruiting them. I think they’re (the 2025 class) talented enough to help us here in the future. So we’re still on their doorstep, we’re still going to AAU games and I’m on the phone constantly communicating because we’d like to see them stay here in the state. But again, it’s up to these guys. They’ve been offered the scholarship, I don’t know what more we can do. We can keep hammering home, say we want you in the uniform and come see us, can we come see you and they could still tell us know. I convert back when Coach Knight asked me to come here and play, it wasn’t so much for the university, I came here for Bob Knight. Hell, he asked me, gave me an opportunity and I didn’t mess around, ‘I’m coming coach. I’m there, I’m going to be there wearing an Indiana uniform.’ So those guys have that opportunity because I have offered them scholarships and I do want them here man. I just gotta keep recruiting them. I can’t quit. And hopefully one or two will say ‘yes I’m coming.'”



This year's off-season compared to last year:

“No, I mean we’ve done pretty much the same thing every year. I thought a year ago we brought in… we had some good freshmen that came in and we brought some pretty good portal players in, I thought, last season. But this year it was wide open, it was more wide open in terms of how we evaluated it. We sat down at the end and I kind of treated it like I was when I was back in the NBA. I make our guys rank the top 10 players at their position. And then I make the decision on who we’re gonna go get. And if it’s the best player, then we gotta give it a shot because all they can do is tell us no. And we got involved with (Oumar) Ballo kinda early, not even knowing that he was even gonna go… we didn’t know if he was gonna go in the portal or not. There was rumblings out there and I made it very clear that if he goes in, we gotta get involved. And he went in and we were able to get involved and was able to land him here at Indiana. So it’s been a busy summer. It hasn’t been no different than what we’ve done in the past. We’ve approached it that way since I’ve been here. Fortunately for us, we’ve gotten players that want to wear an Indiana uniform and want to play for us. Some really good players.”

