Mike Woodson shines at Big Ten Media Day

The floor of Gainbridge Fieldhouse was buzzing on Friday morning and well into the afternoon. With Tom Izzo and Matt Painter set to speak, there was tons of intrigue. However, first-year Indiana Head coach Mike Woodson might have had the most palpable energy about him as he walked the halls and spoke to the media. “It’s good to be back here in Indianapolis where I was born and raised, and where I played all my high school basketball in the city,” said Woodson. “That was the whole reason for me coming back to get this job… This is the only college job I would pursue.” This was Woodson’s first Big Ten Media day, and in general, one of his first appearances in front of the national media, period.

(IU Athletics)

It’s been great, I have the opportunity to be with some of the elite coaches in the Big Ten, especially Tom Izzo, who’s a good friend and a great coach,” said Woodson. Coach Woodson was in Indianapolis with three of his marquee players, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, and the very sharply dressed Rob Phinisee. Not accompanying him were newly acquired transfers, Miller Kopp, from Northwestern and Xavier Johnson from Pittsburgh, who are expected to be key contributors for Indiana this season. “When I took this team and started watching film, I thought we had some holes,” said Woodson. “Bringing Xavier Johnson in and Miller (Kopp), bringing Tamar Bates… I thought we filled some holes.” “Xavier has been great because he changes the game with his speed, he can make shots, he can get in the paint and create, I’m just trying to get him to be a better point guard and involve his teammates.” Coach Woodson was asked multiple times about how coaching in the NBA will translate to college. “The college game in general, from a basketball standpoint, is a little different from the pros. There’s a lot of guys that can make the three-ball, and our team, we are trying to get to that point. That’s why we picked up Xavier and Miller, who both can make the long ball.”

(IU Athletics)