BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana fifth-year senior forward Anthony Walker suffered an apparent right leg injury in the Hoosiers' road victory versus Minnesota on Wednesday..

Early in the second half, Walker rose up for a reverse layup, which he converted. Upon his descent to the floor, the Miami transfer's right leg seemed to buckle, causing him to fall to a heap on the court.

Walker stayed on the ground for a couple of moments before needing assistance back to his feet. The entire Indiana bench eventually came out to Walker's spot on the floor, where he was helped off the Williams Arena court by Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and others without being able to put any weight on the leg.

On Friday morning, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson provided an update on Walker's status ahead of Sunday's senior day contest with Michigan State.

"His MRI checked out pretty well," Woodson said. "I don't know the status of him being able to practice today. As of yesterday, he was pretty sore, you know, coming out of the MRI.

"I'll know more today when I get down on the practice floor to see where he is in terms of being able to play."