Going into the 13-day break between Indiana's matchup with Kennesaw State and their upcoming conference re-opener at Iowa, the Hoosiers have been a little bit banged up. The long layoff is something that's atypical of the season-long grind that college basketball generally offers, and although it's not something head coach Mike Woodson generally appreciates as a basketball junkie, he acknowledges that sometimes, your guys just need a break. "If it was up to me, you know, we would have stayed here for the Christmas holidays and we would have practice like the old days and continue to work, but we gave the guys three, four days off," Woodson said to the media on Tuesday. "Guys that are a little banged up, gave them an opportunity to recoup, then we came back and went to work." So, as the calendar has turned to a new year and the Hoosiers back in the swing of things on the court, their focus health-wise now turns to just how soon they can possibly get back two of their veteran leaders in Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. As for Johnson, Indiana's point guard went through successful surgery on his broken foot in the final days of 2022, and now all of his efforts are geared towards joining his teammates back out on the court.

"I don't think anyone really knows what the turnaround is for X right now," Woodson said. "Only he will know that strictly how his body and his foot accepts the therapy that he's putting in and the rehab to get back on the floor."

Xavier Johnson broke his foot during the first half of Indiana's road loss at Kansas on December 17.

Woodson experienced a similar situation in his senior year at Indiana, one that forced him to put everything aside and work his tail off to come back in time to finish the season. Although this situation is different, Woodson sees a possible path for Johnson's eventual return, dependent on a few obvious aspects of the process. ""It's his last go around in college basketball and he's feeling probably the pressure of getting back out on the floor, and I get it," Woodson said. "People thought I was crazy for coming back in eight weeks, but I knew my body at that particular time and most athletes do know their body. So I'm sure X will be smart about his approach and coming back. "But I wouldn't count him out, I'll put it that way, because he's a tough competitor. They're already doing some things probably, maybe a little ahead of schedule, so I'm hoping for the best to get him back and try to keep him mentally positive about his approach." As for Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers' preseason All-American threat down low, he missed the last two contests of the year versus Elon and Kennesaw State for "precautionary reasons," which originally suggested that he was being load-managed for the upcoming gauntlet Indiana is about to try and navigate in the approaching months. Yet, in speaking with the media, Woodson revealed that Jackson-Davis' process hasn't been as smooth as once thought. "Yesterday was really the first time he had some contact, and I think it looked pretty good," Woodson said. "But I won't know the extent of it until I get down there in the training room today and just see how he feels physically."



Jackson-Davis has dealt with issues in his back this season, missing a few of Indiana's lesser non-conference outings as a precaution for it.