Mike Woodson furious over free-throw disparity in Indiana's loss to Oregon

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson didn’t hold back after his team’s 73-64 loss to Oregon on Tuesday night, criticizing the officials for what he saw as an unacceptable free-throw disparity in a bruising battle between the two teams.

The Hoosiers had their chances down the stretch but went scoreless in the final 90 seconds after Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad buried a go-ahead 3-pointer. However, Woodson’s frustration was centered elsewhere—at the 21-7 gap in free-throw attempts that heavily favored the Ducks.

“We had our chances, but listen, guys, in a physical game like this, it can’t be 21-7. You gotta be kidding me. Twenty-one to seven on f------ free throws is b-------,” Woodson said postgame. “It just can’t be, not in a physical game. They’re a physical team, and it can’t be that lopsided. It’s impossible.”

Indiana shot just two free throws in the second half, while Oregon attempted 17. The Ducks capitalized, going 15-for-17 from the line, including 7-of-8 in the final minute to seal the win.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s bigs struggled to get calls. Oregon center Nate Bittle finished a perfect 8-for-8 from the stripe, while Indiana’s Oumar Ballo didn’t attempt a single free throw and Malik Reneau went 0-for-3.

The free-throw disparity led Woodson to a boiling point, as his frustration poured over postgame.

“I can’t go back and get it, but in a physical game like that, where both teams are battling their asses off, you can’t punish one team and put one team at the line 21 times while the other team only gets there seven times,” Woodson said. “That’s awful.”