One of the most crucial attributes for any coach to have is the ability to adapt. Adversity is inevitable, but the response to challenges can make all the difference in a team winning or losing.

A popular complaint from Indiana fans was not just that Archie Miller often ran into roadblocks, but that he was hesitant to change when his team hit them. The contempt reached a boiling point last season when Miller said his starting lineup would not change despite Indiana's major trouble starting games.

Because of this, adaptability was high on the list of qualities many fans wanted in a new head coach. Mike Woodson meets that criteria. This is evident based on his comments during his exclusive interview with Don Fischer when Woodson reminisced on his NBA journey.