Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson announced that he is hosting his first-ever coaches clinic with his entire coaching staff and support staff from Sept. 29-30.

"It’s our honor to host coaches from near and far to continue growing the game amongst basketball minds. We appreciate you all for taking the time to join us and look forward to connecting through the love of the game," the release said.

Indiana's coaching staff of Woodson, Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh is slated to be joined by Armond Hill, Jim Todd, Calbert Cheaney, Randy Wittman and Jordan Hulls. A "special guest" is to be announced later.