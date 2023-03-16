Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The moment Trayce Jackson-Davis made the announcement he would return to Bloomington for his senior year and bypass the NBA Draft, expectations and predictions started to pile up. Some said anything short of birth into the Sweet 16 would be a failure. Others, the Elite Eight. Then, you always have your overly demanding fans who won't expect anything short of a national title at the season's end. Unfair or not, national titles are the only reason Indiana basketball is in the position it is today – one that made Indiana's athletic director comfortable hiring a former player to lead its blue blood program. It's a position that leads Indiana head coach Mike Woodson to not disregard those expectations, but rather fully embrace them in his journey to get the Hoosiers back on top and restore Indiana basketball to its past "winning ways."

Now, Indiana (22-11, 12-8) is approaching their second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament as they will take on Kent State (21-11, 12-6) Sunday at 9:55 pm ET. "Hell, I played here," Mike Woodson said flippantly. "They should be high, and it's okay. "I'm not a coach that's ever run from a challenge. Yeah, there are always naysayers around you, but if I listen to that, man, I can't do my job."

Woodson has fallen short of his expectations for this year's team. No Big Ten title; regular season or tournament. He also lost two games at home after challenging his guys to not lose in Assembly Hall. March Madness leaves the only opportunity for Woodson and his players to sign, seal and deliver a 'successful' season. The pressure has never been higher, even for a program with which very few other schools can stack up to its culture, history, and tradition. "I wouldn't necessarily think of it as a pressure, but I do take great pride in what I've accomplished here, what I've been able to do, and just the growth of this program in the last four years from where I started as a freshman to where I am now," Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "It's been a long time coming and a long time to get to this moment. But just being here, making the tournament for the second straight time, the second time in four or five years, we've accomplished a lot. But our story's not finished yet..."