Mike Woodson accepts expectations: "They should be high"
The moment Trayce Jackson-Davis made the announcement he would return to Bloomington for his senior year and bypass the NBA Draft, expectations and predictions started to pile up.
Some said anything short of birth into the Sweet 16 would be a failure. Others, the Elite Eight. Then, you always have your overly demanding fans who won't expect anything short of a national title at the season's end. Unfair or not, national titles are the only reason Indiana basketball is in the position it is today – one that made Indiana's athletic director comfortable hiring a former player to lead its blue blood program.
It's a position that leads Indiana head coach Mike Woodson to not disregard those expectations, but rather fully embrace them in his journey to get the Hoosiers back on top and restore Indiana basketball to its past "winning ways."
Now, Indiana (22-11, 12-8) is approaching their second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament as they will take on Kent State (21-11, 12-6) Sunday at 9:55 pm ET.
"Hell, I played here," Mike Woodson said flippantly. "They should be high, and it's okay.
"I'm not a coach that's ever run from a challenge. Yeah, there are always naysayers around you, but if I listen to that, man, I can't do my job."
Woodson has fallen short of his expectations for this year's team. No Big Ten title; regular season or tournament. He also lost two games at home after challenging his guys to not lose in Assembly Hall.
March Madness leaves the only opportunity for Woodson and his players to sign, seal and deliver a 'successful' season. The pressure has never been higher, even for a program with which very few other schools can stack up to its culture, history, and tradition.
"I wouldn't necessarily think of it as a pressure, but I do take great pride in what I've accomplished here, what I've been able to do, and just the growth of this program in the last four years from where I started as a freshman to where I am now," Trayce Jackson-Davis said.
"It's been a long time coming and a long time to get to this moment. But just being here, making the tournament for the second straight time, the second time in four or five years, we've accomplished a lot. But our story's not finished yet..."
It's so hard to make absolute judgments on a season, especially for someone not in the locker room or at practices. However, it's a results-oriented business and Woodson isn't naive to that. The sting of not reaching an Elite Eight or Final Four with so much talent like Jackson-Davis and combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino would be a sharp one.
"Had (Jackson-Davis) left, to me it would have been just like starting all over again, being a first-time coach," Woodson told reporters Thursday afternoon. "For him to make the commitment to come back, it really set the stage for where we are today...He could have left and gone and did his own thing."
That duo – the consensus All-American forward and freshman phenom guard – has carried Indiana for much of the year, but a consistent third option hasn't separated himself from the group of five secondary players. To try to search for that, during this time of the year, would likely do more bad than good. On a day when a four-seed in Virginia has already been beaten by a 13-seed in Furman, you just have to let the madness happen.
"I think, as we continue this journey tomorrow, and Bates and Miller Kopp and Gallo and Geronimo, the guys that play, Malik, they've got to give us more..." Woodson said. "So that's how we've got to think going into this tournament. Everybody's got to do their part. That's how you advance. Only time will tell."
