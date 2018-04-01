Heading into the beginning of his junior season, running back Mike Majette was listed at the top of the Hoosiers' depth chart.

However, a hamstring injury limited him to playing in just five of the Hoosiers' 12 games. Then-freshman running back Morgan Ellison quickly rose up the depth chart each week and eventually overtook the No. 1 running back spot.

Majette still has the same versatility that made him just as valuable last preseason, and this spring he's eager to put it use again now that he's at full strength.

"It's definitely a blessing to be back out here," Majette said after practice Thursday. "I gotta thank Collin (Francis) and Kyle (Blackman) and the whole training staff for working with me, getting me back out here. Definitely feels good to be back out here with the guys and working hard every day."

Last year, Majette rushed 22 times for 22 yards and caught 12 passes for 90 yards, including a career-high five receptions for 49 yards against No. 17 Michigan and a career-high 12 carries in Indiana's 34-13 win at Virginia.

Majette's greatest value to Indiana when healthy last year was his ability to catch balls out of the backfield. He was the Hoosiers' second-leading receiver against Michigan and also four catches for 22 yards against No. 2 Ohio State in the season opener. Despite missing seven games last fall, he still manage to tie with former Indiana running back Devonte Williams and current tight end Ryan Watercutter for seventh-most receptions among all Hoosiers.

"Mike's had some injuries himself, but he's obviously a dynamic player," IU running backs coach Mike Hart said of Majette. "He's one of the best athletes we have on this team. He does a great job."

Majette is part of a crowded backfield which also features a redshirt senior, two redshirt sophomores, one true sophomore, two redshirt freshman and one true freshman.

Like any coach, Hart will play who can trust to execute on the field. Majette's situational versatility has helped him provide that dependability and carve a role for himself. It also helps that Majette has 25 career games in an IU uniform under his belt.

"Obviously, you're going to lose your job when you get hurt, but he's played in a lot of games, played a lot of snaps at tailback for us," Hart said. "He's not a 30-carry-a-game guy. He'll never be that. But he can do some things the other guys can't do.

"He gives us a lot of options. He's back healthy. He's explosive. He's a guy that you want to get the ball in his hands, because you'll get a lot of yards after contact. He's a guy you want to get in space. He's hard to guard."

As a senior, Majette will be looking to play a full season for the first time since 2014, his freshman year, when he rushed for 181 yards on 37 carries in 12 games and recorded five receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.

He admits there's still aspects of his game he can work on, which is why he'll be emphasizing the little details the rest of spring.

"I've been out for a little while due to my injury," Majette said. "Coming out here, I need to knock off the dust and get better. That way when summer workouts come, I can work hard, then come fall camp I'm ready to go."