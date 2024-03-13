The Hoosiers are set to host a boatload of college talent in the coming months as visits to spring practices start taking shape. Among those getting a peek at the Bloomington campus on March 23 is Jayden Terry.

While the visit in 10 days will be his first visit to the Indiana campus, Terry has seen the Hoosiers play twice before - a 2023 game vs. Purdue and a 2022 game vs. Michigan State - and is intrigued by how they utilize a particular player. “The main thing that has jumped out to me with them is how they use Jaylin Lucas,” Terry said. “He’s a speed player around my size that plays (multiple positions). They move him around and get him into space with the ball in his hands, but also run him between the tackles.”

