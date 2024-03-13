Michigan running back intrigued by use of Lucas
The Hoosiers are set to host a boatload of college talent in the coming months as visits to spring practices start taking shape. Among those getting a peek at the Bloomington campus on March 23 is Jayden Terry.
While the visit in 10 days will be his first visit to the Indiana campus, Terry has seen the Hoosiers play twice before - a 2023 game vs. Purdue and a 2022 game vs. Michigan State - and is intrigued by how they utilize a particular player.
“The main thing that has jumped out to me with them is how they use Jaylin Lucas,” Terry said. “He’s a speed player around my size that plays (multiple positions). They move him around and get him into space with the ball in his hands, but also run him between the tackles.”
The Lucas-Terry comparison is an accurate one. Terry is a 5-8, 170-pound running back from Grandville High School in Grand Rapids, Mich. He is highly productive: Terry closed out his sophomore season with 1,872 yards rushing, 202 yards receiving and 28 total touchdowns. Terry has proven that he can run off-tackle as well as inside. He has an uncanny ability to run through contact and make defenders miss in the open field. His quickness to change direction on a dime is evident in other sports: he posts outstanding track numbers and his multi-sport background makes him an appealing target for the Hoosiers.
Terry has garnered interest from several MAC teams so far, earning offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Miami-Ohio and Toledo. Running backs coach John Miller and offensive line coach Bob Bostad, however, have Terry in their sights. Terry is already building a relationship with the 26-year coach (Bostad), who was the lone staff member on the Hoosiers’ team last season retained by new head coach Curt Cignetti.
“From my conversation with Coach Bostad, I could tell he’s a motivator and works to get the best out of his guys,” Terry added.
While Terry’s primary focus is on improving as a football player, he also hopes to lay down some better 100-meter track times this spring.
“As far as this upcoming season I’ve been focusing on getting simply bigger, faster and stronger,” Terry said. “Plus working to become a leader of this team.”
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board