Trayce Jackson-Davis is the center of attention before every game Indiana plays. Whether it's Jackson-State in November or Miami this coming Sunday night. The game plan, the preparation, it all starts with No. 23. Miami's high-flying offense has been touted as one of the best in the ACC, but letting Jackson-Davis dictate the pace of the game will likely not be a winning formula for the Hurricanes. However, Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga was clear they will not take the foot off the pedal and make the second-round matchup a defensive one. They want to play their game and not bend to Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers. "No, I don't think that way at all. I believe that our best offense is transition. Indiana likes to run, we like to run," Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga told reporters Saturday afternoon. "If you look at our stats, even without Norchad Omier, we scored 78 points against a very fine defensive Duke team a week ago, so I believe our guys are very, very capable of running against anybody in the country. The whole key is we want to run, we want to keep them from running. We want to slow them down and force them to play a half-court game at one end while we get out in transition at the other end."

Prepping for Jackson-Davis is rarely a welcome challenge, but Miami big man Norchad Omier won't go into Sunday's game fearful or on his heels. He'll attack the First Team All-American just as Jackson-Davis will likely attack him. "Indiana is a really good team," Omier said. "We know they've got Trayce Jackson-Davis. We know they come to him almost every possession, and he's going to be a big challenge for me. I'm excited for it, if I'm being honest. I'm waiting for it. He's a great player."

It's not just how physically imposing No. 23 is that Omier has to be concerned about. Jackson-Davis has expanded his arsenal a good amount this season, his increased passing ability has led to him exceeding the already lofty expectations set out for him when he announced he would return to Indiana. It's a whole other factor that opposing coaches and players have to prepare for to prevent him from completely taking over the game. "I've watched tape on what other teams have tried to do," Larrañaga shared. "He's an outstanding passer. I think he's averaging like six assists a game. He's a great rebounder. He's averaging double-figure rebounds. He's averaging 20 or more points in the Tournament... So he's a great player." "As a coach who has to defend him, we've got to have plan A, plan B, and plan C. So we're going to be doing that. We did a little bit this morning with the team. We'll do it again tonight and then tomorrow at our shootaround." Woodson did his best to give a scouting report on Jackson-Davis but was also pretty blunt. "Sh*t, I don't know," Woodson laughed. "I mean, he does so many things. Trust me, every team we play, I'm sure they're sitting there saying we've got to do this, do that, but there's not one thing he can't do on the floor. It makes the coach that's sitting there preparing for him wonder 'how can you stop this guy?'"

Larrañaga also pointed out how much better Jackson-Davis makes his teammates. The offense opening up has helped multiple Hoosier players take a step forward this season, but maybe none more than Miller Kopp, who said the opposing team's aggressive focus on Jackson-Davis enables him to play freely. "Well, I mean, that's every game," Kopp clarified. "Start to finish, from our first game till now, that's kind of -- I know that's the game plan." "Obviously, some teams do a little -- some things different, but I also -- coming into every game I know that most of my shots are going to come from Trayce... I know where I'm getting most of my looks, and Trayce knows too because he's the one passing them to me most of the time. I'm excited every game really because I kind of know how teams are playing..."