Mgbako's career night drives Indiana past Harvard
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Sunday night in Indiana's 89-76 win versus Harvard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, freshman Mackenzie Mgbako had the best performance of his young collegiate career.
From the very beginning of the game, Mgbako showcased what made him such a highly sought after recruit when he decommitted from Duke back in April.
Mgbako finished the evening with a new career-best 18 points.
"Staying locked on, staying aggressive and staying true to my game," Mgbako said postgame on what led to his breakout game. "Seeing what the defense gives me and responding."
The career night for the freshman comes after a slow start to his collegiate career. Prior to Sunday's game against Harvard, Mgbako was averaging five points per game on 32% shooting from the field.
Trying to make the adjustment from high school to college on and off the baksketball court can be difficult for everyone. Mgbako knows he has to take it one game at a time.
"Staying solid and keeping my head on my shoulders," Mgbako said on how he's approached his first semester in college. "I just have to trust the process and hopefully it will work out."
Mgbako played well enough defensively to earn continued playing time throughout the game, playing a career-high 31 minutes in the Hoosier victory.
"He was better tonight," Woodson said on Mgbako's defensive performance. "He's a freshman... it's a learning process when you come out of high school and you go to college and you play college basketball. He's got a ways to go, but tonight was progress."
Mgabko wasn't the only member of Indiana's front court to post a career day against Harvard. Sophomore Kel'el Ware had a career-high 28 points on an impressive 12-13 shooting display.
"It doesn't just help me, I feel like it helps the whole team," Ware said when asked if Mgbako's performance helped open things up for him. "It helps open up the floor more because defenders have to get out to the 3-point line."
While Mgbako didn't shoot efficiently from distance -- he went 1-5 from the 3-point line -- the freshman's lack of hesitation to pull the trigger from downtown was refreshing and necessary for an Indiana team that ranks near the bottom of the country in 3-point attempts per game.
The Gladstone, New Jersey native had six of Indiana's first 12 points of the game. Mgbako would've had more to start the game if he wore shoes that were a couple sizes smaller -- there were a couple of instances early in the game in which Mgbako's toe was on the line when attempting a long range jumper.
Because of his struggles from deep, inside the arc is where Mgbako made most of his living on Sunday, shooting 6-8 on shots from inside the perimeter.
"Mackenzie just did what he was doing when he first got here," Mike Woodson said. "He's just got to continue to grow and continue to work and then let it just happen."
With Xavier Johnson's health up in the air after exiting in the first half due to an injury before not returning in the second half, Mgabko could be relied on more offensively in the half court for Indiana in the immediate future.
Putting together more performances like the one he had on Sunday against Harvard would go a long way in helping this Indiana team realize its potential.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board