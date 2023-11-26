INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Sunday night in Indiana's 89-76 win versus Harvard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, freshman Mackenzie Mgbako had the best performance of his young collegiate career.

From the very beginning of the game, Mgbako showcased what made him such a highly sought after recruit when he decommitted from Duke back in April.

Mgbako finished the evening with a new career-best 18 points.

"Staying locked on, staying aggressive and staying true to my game," Mgbako said postgame on what led to his breakout game. "Seeing what the defense gives me and responding."

The career night for the freshman comes after a slow start to his collegiate career. Prior to Sunday's game against Harvard, Mgbako was averaging five points per game on 32% shooting from the field.

Trying to make the adjustment from high school to college on and off the baksketball court can be difficult for everyone. Mgbako knows he has to take it one game at a time.

"Staying solid and keeping my head on my shoulders," Mgbako said on how he's approached his first semester in college. "I just have to trust the process and hopefully it will work out."

Mgbako played well enough defensively to earn continued playing time throughout the game, playing a career-high 31 minutes in the Hoosier victory.

"He was better tonight," Woodson said on Mgbako's defensive performance. "He's a freshman... it's a learning process when you come out of high school and you go to college and you play college basketball. He's got a ways to go, but tonight was progress."