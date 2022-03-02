Mercer rides young arms in midweek matchup with Miami

Head Coach Jeff Mercer rode the coattails of his freshmen pitchers in Tuesday afternoon's win over the Miami Redhawks. Freshmen Luke Hayden, Ryan Kraft, and Grant Holderfield all got two innings of work, showcasing different pitches and skillsets, but all producing relatively solid appearances for the Hoosiers.

Starting pitcher Luke Hayden stand with Brock Tibbitts (left) and Matt Ellis (right) during Tuesday afternoon's National Anthem at Bart Kaufman field.

Highly touted Indiana prospect and Bloomington native Luke Hayden made his second career appearance and first career start for Indiana on Tuesday. The Edgewood High School product came in the 10th inning against Clemson and would give up the game-winning run on a sac-fly in the series finale. Hayden would reach up to 93 mph on his fastball but struggle with his slider. A mound visit from pitching coach Dustin Glant would help him bounce back and get out of a jam in the second inning. "I was definitely struggling with my slider a lot, didn't really have a feel for it today," Hayden said. "When he came out we just talked about my visual with it, where I was starting it at, how it was breaking." Hayden would throw six strikes in his last seven pitches after the mound visit, striking out two to end the inning, finishing his two innings with no earned runs, no hits, three walks, and three strikeouts while also being credited with the win, the first of his career.

Illinois product Ryan Kraft came in relief of Hayden, throwing the 3rd and 4th innings. Walks and hits would find him in some trouble, but Kraft would preserve, getting out of jams in both the 3rd and 4th inning. "You do have traffic when you play at a high level. . . How do you compose yourself? How do you go execute pitches when you need to," Indiana Head Coach Jeff Mercer said. "We do have a good defense, and that's something you have to rely on. We have to rely on the ability to not just strike guys out."

The defense Mercer spoke so highly of turned two key double plays in the 1st and 4th innings, getting pitchers out of trouble, stranding multiple runners. A huge confidence booster for young pitchers like Hayden and Kraft. Kraft would allow one run on a ground out to second, record three strikeouts, allow two hits, and one walk.

Last, but definitely not least, Grant Holderfield took the ball for the 7th and 8th innings. The left-hander showed serious command of the corners with both his fastball and offspeed, not shying away from using his slider early in the count to get ahead. His ability to work in and out was super impressive, especially with his fastball getting close to 90 mph with some serious tail. His low 3/4 slot delivery offers something a little different for hitters to deal with. He used that fastball movement inside and outside, getting hitters to chase and freezing them altogether.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2xkZXJmaWVsZOKAmXMgb2Zmc3BlZWQgaXMgd29ya2luZy4gTXVs dGlwbGUgc3RyaWtlcyB0aGlzIGlubmluZyBjYXRjaGluZyB0aGUgb3V0c2lk ZSBjb3JuZXIgd2l0aCBoaXMgc2xpZGVyLCBnZXRzIHRoaXMgb25lIG9uIHRo ZSBiYWNrIGZvb3QuIDxicj48YnI+SW5kaWFuYSB1cCAxMS0yIGFzIHdlIGhp dCB0aGUgN3RoIGlubmluZyBzdHJldGNoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9w RUdlQ1BkUUJkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEVHZUNQZFFCZDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBLZWVnYW4gTmlja29zb24gKEBLbmlja29zb240MikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Lbmlja29zb240Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5 ODgwNjEwMjQ2ODgzMzI4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAx LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=