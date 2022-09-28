ZOOM DIALLO: Unranked to 19th

Diallo burst onto the scene this summer and solidified himself as one of the top point guard prospects in the junior class. The new five-star is a dynamic, explosive driver with versatile scoring ability once he gets to the rim. He excels at getting downhill, getting paint touches, creating shots for himself and for others via kick-outs or dump-offs. He’s a rebounding threat from the point guard spot and has a lot of defensive upside as well. Offers: Oregon, Stanford, Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA, USC, Arizona and more.

*****

DERRION REID: Unranked to 33rd

Reid produces every time he touches the court, and you know exactly what you’re going to get from him each time you watch him. He does a lot of the little things to help his team win and will provide different things on a game-to-game basis, depending on matchups and what his team needs from him. Developing a consistent jumper and becoming a bigger threat from the outside is the next step for Reid. Offers: Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, LSU and others.

*****

JUKE HARRIS: Unranked to 40th

Craftiness and outside shooting are Harris’ calling cards, and he always plays to those strengths. His ability to get absolutely hot from the outside allows him to manipulate the defense on closeouts and get to the rim, where he shows a soft touch and consistent finishing ability via floaters and crafty layups. Harris’ shooting ability is among the best in the class and he’s being coveted by college coaches everywhere because of it. Offers: LSU, Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and more.

*****

JARED HARRIS: Unranked to 47th

Harris is one of the better scoring guards in the country, and he should continue to keep climbing in the rankings. He has a smooth-looking stroke from the outside and shoots it with confidence. As a matter of fact, everything he does on the court is very confident. He gets to the rim with ease and shows off athleticism once he gets there, either finishing above the rim or finishing around it with flair. Harris’ defensive upside is definitely something to note as well. Offers: Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, LSU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Auburn and others.

*****

TYLER BETSEY: Unranked to 58th