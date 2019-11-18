After dropping their first game since losing to Michigan State in week five, the Hoosiers prepare for No. 12 Michigan this week, representing the last top-25 matchup Indiana has on its 2019 schedule.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, coordinators Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack and various players, such as quarterback Peyton Ramsey, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, guard Simon Stepaniak and others, previewed the Wolverines on Monday.

