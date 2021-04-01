TheHoosier - McFadden, Penix earn MVP honors during Indiana football banquet

McFadden, Penix earn MVP honors during Indiana football banquet
The Indiana University football team held its 2020 banquet Thursday night with linebacker Micah McFadden and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earning the Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player distinction.
Below is the official release from Indiana University athletics.
The Indiana football program honored linebacker Micah McFadden and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Players at the program's 2020 awards ceremony on Thursday evening. Quarterback Jack Tuttle earned the LEO Award, while running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter and wide receiver Christian Harris received the inaugural Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-On Players of the Year Award. Beaty, an IU defensive lineman from 2000-03 and Indianapolis Cathedral High School graduate, was tragically shot and killed on May 30, 2020.
Below is a list of the Hoosiers 2020 award winners:
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Mike Katic
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: C.J. Person
Ted Whereatt "Senior Academic Excellence" Award: Harry Crider
Ted Verlihay "Mental Attitude" Award: Matt Bjorson, Devon Matthews
Corby Davis Memorial Award (Outstanding Back): Jamar Johnson, Stevie Scott III
Howard Brown "Dedication to IU Football" Award: Haydon Whitehead
Chris Dal Sasso Award (Outstanding Lineman): Harry Crider, Jerome Johnson
Harold Mauro "Loyalty to IU Football" Award: Jeremy Boyd
Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year: Ricky Tamis, Trey Walker
Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year: Beau Robbins, DeKaleb Thomas
Special Teams Scout Team Players of the Year: Chris Childers, McCall Ray
Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-On Players of the Year: Davion Ervin-Poindexter, Christian Harris
Special Teams Player of the Year: Reese Taylor
Most Outstanding Specialist of the Year: Charles Campbell
Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Fryfogle
Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year: Tiawan Mullen
Most Outstanding Player – Outback Bowl: Whop Philyor
Team Captains: Marcelino Ball, Harry Crider, Cam Jones, Micah McFadden, Michael Penix Jr.
LEO Award: Jack Tuttle
Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Players: Micah McFadden, Michael Penix Jr.
