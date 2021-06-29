McDonald's Takeaways: GHSA Team Camp

College coaches were back on the road to evaluate prospects in person for the second straight weekend at high school team camps all over the country. Once again, one of the hot spots for college coaches was in Georgia where top teams in the Peach State along with teams from Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina took the stage. Dan McDonald was in the building at the LakePoint Champions Center to take in all the action.

SENSABAUGH SHOWS OFF EXPLOSIVE ATHLETICISM

The biggest winner of the weekend in Georgia was none other than Brice Sensabuagh. The 6-foot-6 forward from Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) came into the weekend with a lot of high-major interest, particularly from the strong academic institutions, but was hoping to turn that interest into offers. After showing off his explosive athleticism and three-level scoring ability, he did just that with Georgia Tech, Indiana, Northwestern, Cincinnati , Vanderbilt and Xavier putting scholarship offers on the table. Stanford is also showing heavy interest and could offer soon. Sensabaugh made a strong case to be added to the next update of the Rivals150.

*****

PAIR OF FORWARDS DRAW A BIG CROWD

Two of the prospects who drew the most head coaches to their games were Rivals150 forwards Noah Clowney and Kaleb Banks. Throughout the weekend, head coaches from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana and South Carolina were spotted watching each of them. Clowney gets most of his work done around the basket where he’s an elite rim protector and score over each shoulder on the block. Throughout the travel season, he’s also shown the versatility to play away from the basket. Banks, at 6-foot-8, is more of a combo forward who also possesses quite a bit of versatility.

*****

COLLIER IMPRESSES WITH PASSING SKILL

Isaiah Collier was another prospect with a lot of college coaches in town to see him. At 6-foot-4 now, the Georgia native regularly makes passes that some point guards who play at the highest level can’t make. He’s also a capable scorer too. One of the beneficiaries of his passes this weekend was Klairus Amir, a Class of 2024 wing who recently transferred into Wheeler High School (Ga.). The 6-foot-6 wing had his perimeter stroke going all weekend, including a 24-point game where he connected on four three-pointers on Saturday night.

*****

SECOND TIME IS A CHARM FOR CAMPBELL AND CORMIER

Kendall Campbell and Chase Cormier made the most of their second appearance in the team camps in Georgia. Campbell has always done a great job of hitting the boards, finishing inside, and defending, but on Saturday he had a game he connected on four three-pointers to go along with it. It’s that type of performance that will make him a hot commodity over the next few months. Cormier, who just transferred into Milton High School (Ga.), shot the lights out this weekend from three-point range himself as he was on the receiving end of many assists from Ohio State commit Bruce Thornton. Milton also received strong play from class of 2022 wing Cam Walker, who averaged 16.8 points per game this weekend and scored his first offer from Old Dominion on Monday.

*****

WIGGINS KEEPING HIS STOCK HIGH

Chauncey Wiggins was another prospect who needed a good weekend in front of college coaches to keep his stock up and he did just that for Grayson (Ga.). The 6-foot-9 forward played terrific defense in a matchup with Noah Clowney and scored 17 points on the other end on a combination three-pointers, mid-range jumpers and finishes inside. Don’t be surprised if his recruitment surges over the next couple months.

*****

EWIN PROTECTS THE BASKET

When he’s playing at his best, Malique Ewin is good as almost any post prospect in the 2022 class. He’s dominant rebounder, protects the rim, and has the well-rounded offensive game that is tough for opposing big men to defend. He has incredibly strong hands, soft touch, and ridiculous body control for a young big man his size. Alabama, Georgia, Illinois and many others are involved here.

*****

COACHES TAKING NOTE OF JOHNSON

London Johnson also had several coaches making a special trip to Georgia to see him play. The 6-foot-3 point guard in the 2023 class made a big jump in the most recent Rivals150 and is making a case to jump again at next update. Yes, he’s a great scorer when needed, but he always seems to be under control and making good decisions. He’s a terrific on-ball defender as well. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana and NC State had head coaches in town watching him play.

*****

CURRY HAS A RARE SKILLSET

Jaylen Curry, a class of 2023 point guard out of North Carolina, was one of the stars of the weekend in Georgia. At about 6-foot, there aren’t many point guards around with the ability to go get a bucket like him whenever you need one but also with the ability to deliver assists, too. Florida State and Texas A&M were early scholarship offers but expect more to come in soon.

*****

FLOWERS CONTINUES TO BLOSSOM