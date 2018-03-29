During the McDonald's All-American festivities this week, Rivals.com caught up with a number of the game's 24 honorees - including Langford - to see where they thought different prospects would go.

The New Albany five-star senior guard is considering IU, Vanderbilt and Kansas among his final three schools.

Everybody wants to know where Romeo Langford is going to go to college.

There's no real consensus among recruiting experts on where Langford could land - the five-star guard reiterates he hasn't made a decision yet (with an announcement scheduled for late April,) and he's difficult to read when speaking with him.

Funny enough, of the 14 guesses Rivals was able to collect, five were for Vanderbilt, four were for Kansas and four for Indiana.

A pretty solid split.

Two Kansas commits - five-star guard Quentin Grimes and five-star guard Devon Dotson - predicted Indiana for Langford.

“I think he has so much support back home and he’s a hometown kind of kid," Grimes told Rivals. "Laid back and kind of quiet.”

“He’s from Indiana and I think he might stay home," Dotson said. "He has so much fan support there and he can come in and be the man there and just put on for his state.”

Four-star big man David McCormack, also a KU commit, guessed the Jayhawks for Langford.

“Right now all of us are going at him talking about Vanderbilt or Kansas," McCormack told Rivals. "But hopefully Kansas is the plan.”

Vanderbilt commits Darius Garland and Simi Shittu - both All-Americans and five-star prospects - were not quoted with any guesses on Langford, or other prospects, in the story.

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

He was also named to the Jordan Brand Classic, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors and will participate in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Langford finished with 19 points in Wednesday night's McDonald's All-American game. As a starter, he played 21 minutes, finishing 7-for-14 from the field (3-for-8 from three-point range), plus contributed six rebounds, three assists and two steals (link).

The Jordan Brand Classic will be held April 8 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Then, Langford will head to the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregion, with practice scheduled for April 11 and April 12 before the game on April 13 (10 p.m. ET).

**For the full list of Langford predictions, click here for the story from Rivals**