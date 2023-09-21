Stay tuned for observations from the Indiana women's basketball portion of Indiana's media day and plenty of content in the coming weeks surrounding the Indiana basketball teams.

BLOOMINGTON – An exact month away from the unofficial tip-off of basketball season inside Assembly Hall, Indiana's men's and women's basketball programs met with the media on Wednesday. The two head coaches, Mike Woodson and reigning AP National Coach of the Year Teri Moren, spoke at the second annual event and were joined by two leaders of their respective teams – sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson and senior guard Trey Galloway for the men, senior guard Sydney Parrish and fifth-year guard Sara Scalia for the women. The beginning of talking season means the basketball is soon to follow – the men's team begins practice September 26 and the women's team gets going a few days later. Here's a few observations from the first chance to talk with the Hoosiers this season.

Mike Woodson approaches the interview dais to begin Indiana basketball media day. (Bobby Goodin, Herald-Times)

Mike Woodson's "productive summer" culminates in major roster turnover

Amongst the many uncertainties that surrounded the offseason ahead of Woodson and his staff after the Hoosiers' season met it's finale in Albany last March, one certainty stood out: the lying ahead season would look much different personnel-wise than the last two have. Familiar faces and consistent producers such as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are no longer here. That meant the upcoming year left a lot of production to answer for, but after what Woodson called a "productive summer" amongst other circumstances of his own to deal with, he feels his Hoosiers have some answers. At least, he may have the tools to answer them with. "I had to go in and have knee surgery, get my knee replaced, and along with my staff, I hobbled around this summer and we were able to build our basketball team back with six newcomers and scholarship guys," Woodson said. With four new walk-ons, that means there's 10 new faces on the Indiana roster this season. Wednesday, Woodson recalled upon his past experiences in the NBA – some of which representing the success he could try and replicate with his Indiana team now that there's so much change. "I did it in Atlanta where we flipped that roster within two, three years," Woodson said. "But in New York, I did it in one year where we brought in nine players and surrounded Carmelo Anthony with nine different players and was able to go and win the division and get to the second round of the playoffs." The challenge here is different, though. Those were experienced veterans, whereas a vast majority of the new faces are much younger – requiring patience and an approach to coaching different than which they've become accustomed to. Of them, three freshmen and three transfers will be called upon to make impact early and often for Indiana as they find their footing on the court. "This summer, I recruited more," Woodson said. "I had to. "We had to go out and build our team back. I'm pleased with the players that we've brought in, knowing that when you add a lot of pieces to your team, there's a lot of work that comes with that."

How will they jell on the court, however? "Only time will tell."

Edging out the three usages of Woodson saying he's got to get Indiana "over the hump" was four different instances of the Hoosier head coach alluding to the fact that time will reveal what value Indiana has truly brought in this season. Aside from a couple you could confidently pencil into a starting role, Woodson himself isn't sure yet of the first five he'll run out to begin this season or the exact style of play that they'll utilize. What he does know, however, is that Indiana's efforts to iron out their initial issues will require a much heavier workload. "I'm not pleased and happy right now where we are as a ballclub," Woodson said, "because there is a lot of work that's still left on the table that we've got to get these guys to understand who we are and what we're about and how we want to play on both ends of the floor. "Only time will tell."

Urgency abounds in year three: "My clock is ticking."

