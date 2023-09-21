Mason's Notebook: First observations from Indiana basketball media day
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Stay tuned for observations from the Indiana women's basketball portion of Indiana's media day and plenty of content in the coming weeks surrounding the Indiana basketball teams.
BLOOMINGTON – An exact month away from the unofficial tip-off of basketball season inside Assembly Hall, Indiana's men's and women's basketball programs met with the media on Wednesday.
The two head coaches, Mike Woodson and reigning AP National Coach of the Year Teri Moren, spoke at the second annual event and were joined by two leaders of their respective teams – sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson and senior guard Trey Galloway for the men, senior guard Sydney Parrish and fifth-year guard Sara Scalia for the women.
The beginning of talking season means the basketball is soon to follow – the men's team begins practice September 26 and the women's team gets going a few days later.
Here's a few observations from the first chance to talk with the Hoosiers this season.
Mike Woodson's "productive summer" culminates in major roster turnover
Amongst the many uncertainties that surrounded the offseason ahead of Woodson and his staff after the Hoosiers' season met it's finale in Albany last March, one certainty stood out: the lying ahead season would look much different personnel-wise than the last two have.
Familiar faces and consistent producers such as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are no longer here. That meant the upcoming year left a lot of production to answer for, but after what Woodson called a "productive summer" amongst other circumstances of his own to deal with, he feels his Hoosiers have some answers.
At least, he may have the tools to answer them with.
"I had to go in and have knee surgery, get my knee replaced, and along with my staff, I hobbled around this summer and we were able to build our basketball team back with six newcomers and scholarship guys," Woodson said. With four new walk-ons, that means there's 10 new faces on the Indiana roster this season.
Wednesday, Woodson recalled upon his past experiences in the NBA – some of which representing the success he could try and replicate with his Indiana team now that there's so much change.
"I did it in Atlanta where we flipped that roster within two, three years," Woodson said. "But in New York, I did it in one year where we brought in nine players and surrounded Carmelo Anthony with nine different players and was able to go and win the division and get to the second round of the playoffs."
The challenge here is different, though. Those were experienced veterans, whereas a vast majority of the new faces are much younger – requiring patience and an approach to coaching different than which they've become accustomed to.
Of them, three freshmen and three transfers will be called upon to make impact early and often for Indiana as they find their footing on the court.
"This summer, I recruited more," Woodson said. "I had to.
"We had to go out and build our team back. I'm pleased with the players that we've brought in, knowing that when you add a lot of pieces to your team, there's a lot of work that comes with that."
How will they jell on the court, however? "Only time will tell."
Edging out the three usages of Woodson saying he's got to get Indiana "over the hump" was four different instances of the Hoosier head coach alluding to the fact that time will reveal what value Indiana has truly brought in this season.
Aside from a couple you could confidently pencil into a starting role, Woodson himself isn't sure yet of the first five he'll run out to begin this season or the exact style of play that they'll utilize. What he does know, however, is that Indiana's efforts to iron out their initial issues will require a much heavier workload.
"I'm not pleased and happy right now where we are as a ballclub," Woodson said, "because there is a lot of work that's still left on the table that we've got to get these guys to understand who we are and what we're about and how we want to play on both ends of the floor.
"Only time will tell."
Urgency abounds in year three: "My clock is ticking."
There's not much time left for error when it comes to the success of Woodson's basketball team.
That's not from an outside source or a cohort of national pundits. That's Woodson's mentality for himself – a repeat of the years prior to this one aren't something he's considering.
"I took this job to win Big Ten titles and national titles and I've fallen short the first two years," Woodson said. "We've got to go win a Big Ten title, and then once we're fortunate enough to get into tournament play, then we figure it out there."
He's utilized the approach in recruiting by demanding he and his staff get into position to have a seat at the table from with some of America's top prospects and transfers.
Pouncing on Mackenzie Mgbako's recruitment when he falls into your lap? Check. Attracting one of the most sought-after bigs in all of the transfer portal? Check. It's still happening, too.
SEE ALSO: 2024 five-star Liam McNeeley down to Indiana, Kansas
The schedule suggests it as well. It's been an invaluable measuring stick in the first two years of Woodson's tenure and looks to be once again this year, with marquee matchups and games of note to get a true read of where the Hoosiers stack up and permit Woodson and his staff the truest glimpse of where they'll need to improve.
November and December certainly looks different under Woodson than it used to in previous regimes, and by design. At some point, you've got to find out what you have.
"If you're not ready to play and ready to play at a high level, any team in college basketball can beat you," Woodson said. "I like competition. That's just my nature. That's how I've been all my life as a player and coach. You can't be scared of competition, man, or you're in the wrong game."
"He's all about winning, and that's been the thing since day one when he got here," Galloway said. "He wants to win and so do we, so it's got to be everybody coming together and doing the right things every day and bringing our guys along so we can be successful and win."
MORE: Check out Indiana men's basketball's full 2023-24 schedule
READ FURTHER: Initial takeaways from the schedule release
Ultimately, every effort Indiana's staff has made this offseason has come with the intention to move the program forward. No one's more impatient than Woodson.
"I don't want to wait," Woodson said. "My clock is ticking. I want everything this year."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board