“I love the defense they run,” Adams said. “Your able to show that you can do multiple techniques such as bump and run, off-man, press-man, zone work. Their defense shows the versatility of defensive backs even at the slot corner position.”

Loyola Blakefield (Md.) High School cornerback Khary Adams received an offer from the Hoosiers, making him one of the latest Class of 2026 prospects to land an Indiana offer. After a conversation by phone with Indiana defensive backs coach Ola Adams, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an opportunity last Saturday and believes the Hoosiers would be a good fit.

Adams displays good timing with his hands to break up passes. He has the foot speed to break and close on the ball in a hurry, as well as use his arm length to his advantage by being physical with receivers in coverage. He also displays good open-field tackling ability. What’s more, Adams has plenty of juice. With a time of 10.74, Adams broke the school record in the 100-meter dash just three weeks ago.

“Every interaction has been great,” said Adams, who holds a 3.3 GPA. “I’ve really connected with the staff. It felt very good to get an offer. I am preparing (for the season) by working out every day of the week lifting, and speed work.”

Adams’ offer from the Hoosiers was his second offer since April 27. His offer list includes Maryland, Connecticut, and UMass.