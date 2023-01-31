Indiana just could not find enough willpower to get the job done tonight on the road. Maryland would beat Indiana 66-55, snapping the five-game winning streak the Hoosiers had been on.

The 21st ranked Hoosiers got back on the floor tonight wrapping up a January that saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for this Indiana squad. The Hoosiers came into tonight 6-4 in the Big Ten playing on the road vs a Maryland team that was 11-1 at home, including unbeaten in the conference at home.

Maryland won the tip. They would bounce out to a 5-2 lead early.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson would score the first few points for Indiana. Jalen Hood-Schifino would pick up an early first foul at the 16:14 mark.

Miller Kopp would convert his first three attempt. A few plays later, he would pick up his first foul.

At the 14:57 mark, we were tired at 7. Very back-and-fourth game to start off here. Both teams matching up with each other well early.

The ball was moving fro Indiana. Trey Galloway had a great full court drive with a Maryland defender all over him and was able to find Jackson-Davis for the reverse layup.

Indiana would take the 13-12 lead at the 13:07 mark. Malik Reneau would check in for Race Thompson and Tamar Bates would be in for Hood-Schifino.

Reneau would start off his minutes with two very poor defensive possession. Maryland really went at him. He was not able to get settled into this game until he was fouled right before the break.

At the 10:48 mark, Indiana led 15-13. Indiana was attacking Maryland's 2-3 zone very well early.

Reneau would knock down both his free throws after the break. Kaleb Banks would check in for Miller Kopp.

Indiana would get on a little run hitting their last three shot attempts. Would force a Maryland timeout.

Maryland would get going and start causing problems on the offensive end. Indiana was struggling getting rebounds on the offensive end and Maryland would turn those in open looks. They would hit a couple of three and get right back into this one.

At the 6:34 mark, Indiana led 24-23.

This next stretch would be all Maryland. The Terps would go on a 7-0 and Indiana would go on 2:57 scoring drought. The Hoosiers would also get really carless with the ball and have four turnovers in 4:11.

Maryland had all the momentum and led 30-26 at the 3:00 mark.

A wild sequence would occur when Galloway would throw a terrible pass to Miller Kopp which resulted in a live-ball turnover. Race Thompson would block that attempt, Hood-Schifino would get the rebound and the refs would call a double-dribble on him very late.

Maryland would contour to take it to Indiana and the Hoosiers were struggling picking up foul after foul.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would get his first point of the game at the free throw line. He was 0-for-4 on shot attempts.

Maryland led 37-29 at the half. Hoosiers were very lucky not to be down by more as they only hit their last 1-of-7 attempts. Luckily, they held the Terps to no field goals the last 3:47.

Ball screens were killing Indiana they were leaving to many open looks for Maryland. The lopsided foul count was not helpful either because was 11-5 Indiana.

Worth noting also, Maryland had 0 turnover compared to Indiana's 7.

Old, bad habits were making an appearance for Indiana tonight.

Race Thompson would score the first bucket of the second half. He would follow it up with a score through contact. He would convert at the line.

Indiana did a much better job feeding Jackson-Davis. He needed more touches.

Indiana would ge back into this one and only be down 39-37 at the 15:49 mark. Hood-Schifino would turn the ball over and Tamar Bates would have careless foul in transition.

Maryland led 43-37 a the under-16 media timeout.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would continue his struggles. He was off on every shot he took and back to forcing it too much. Indiana, once again, went on a major scoring drought.

Maryland led 45-39 with 11:59 left. Indiana was up to 10 turnovers.

After Maryland extended the lead to 10, Malik Reneau would pick up his 4th foul. Trey Galloway would knock down a corner three to bring the gap down to 7.

Galloway would then pick up his fourth foul. Miller Kopp would check in.

Just like that, Maryland would extend the lead to 10 again. Whatever Indiana was trying to run on offense, was just not there.

At the 7:34 mark, it was a Maryland 54-44 lead. Miller Kopp was seen down on the floor in a ton of pain. He was able to walk back the bench. He got poked in the eye. The official reviewed and determined there was nothing.

Jackson Davis would get a quick 5 points to get it within 6.

After another forced shot from Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau would pick up his fifth foul on the defensive end. Race Thompson checked back in.

Hood-Schifino would finally knock down his first field goal after 12 attempts.

Maryland led 58-51 at the 3:09 mark. Indiana would have to get on near perfect run to get back into this one.

That run did not come, Maryland just put the nail in the coffin the last three minutes. Indiana just had no answers.

The final score was Maryland

This was just snugly performance from Indiana. After playing so great the last five games, old habits seemed to creep up. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with a 18 point, 20 rebound double-double.

Indiana really needed a good game form the guards to get a win here. Their star guard, Jalen Hood-Schifino, had his worst game of the season only scoring 3 points on 1-of-14 shooting.

Indiana had a total of 12 turnovers and Maryland scored 14 points off of those. Indiana only shot 21-of-56 (38%).

The streak from Indiana snapped tonight, which you knew would come sooner than later. Indiana has a huge chance to bounce back from this with their in-state rival, No. 1 Purdue, comes into Bloomington on Saturday.

It is hard to win on the road, and that was proven tonight.

Indiana drops to 15-7 overall, 6-5 in the Big Ten.