Marcelino McCrary-Ball: 'My excitement is through the roof'

"It was exciting, yet hard. If you are a kid and you are grounded, but all your friends get to go out, it’s exciting for your friends and you are not jealous of them, but you’re like 'dang, I have to stay in the house'," McCrary-Ball said. "I think it was like the fourth game last season, we just got another interception, and I was on my third month [of rehab]. I was frustrated that I couldn’t go out there and play because they were making so many plays. I looked up “is there any chance do anything athletic three months post ACL surgery.”

Then, an ACL injury set him back all of last year, but that didn't stop him from being one of the biggest supporters of the team.

So, when it was time to begin the 2020 season for IU - a season with lots of hope and expectations - McCrary-Ball was going to be at the forefront of that on the defensive side of the ball.

Going through his recruiting process, Indiana had not had a season with more than five wins and didn't have more than three Big Ten wins in a season in that time either.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball has seen Indiana at some of its worst times, but also been a huge part to the turnaround the program has seen in the past few years.

McCrary-Ball thought his career could be over without having a chance to compete one last time. But, due to the NCAA's decision to give everyone a 'COVID' year and a free year of eligibility, he will be back and ready to compete with an Indiana roster that has even higher expectations than a year ago.

"My perspective is different. You always want to be around winners. I was always a follower. I always wanted to follow someone who was going to lead me to success. Now, I’m that guy and people are looking to me in some way, shape or form to be the leader," McCrary-Ball said. "All those years following guys that are successful, now it’s time for me to take on that torch. Going into this year I feel like I can be an asset as far as leading us to success and continuing to win."

Indiana's defense was terrific last year, accounting for 20 forced turnovers in eight games ranking 13th in the country. Now, you get to add a veteran defensive back who has accounted for 201 career tackles including 15.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and also three interceptions and 13 pass break-ups.

"It hits me in a way like, coming in as a freshman wanting to just take over the world and we ended up short. We went to a bowl game but ended up short. In my sophomore year we didn’t go [to a bowl game], and it hurt. Junior year we ended up short again," McCray-Ball added. "I know what is feel like to be a loser. In 2019 we took that leap. We fell short in 2019 and 2020, but we still took that leap like you have all seen. It was an obvious leap."

So, as McCray-Ball comes back in 2021, he is expected to be a playmaker for the Hoosiers, but also bring value in many other ways as well.

"I would say mostly knowledge, experience, perspective, all of the above. I’ve kind of seen it all. I’ve seen the dark times and the good times, most recently the 2019 and 2020. I also know who I am and how I work and what I bring to the table," McCray-Ball added. "As far as the young guys, I get to show them how to produce. Alongside my work ethic we have guys like Tiawan Mullen and Ty Fryfogle, the list goes on that know how to work. It’s not like I’m alone [as one of the older guys on the team]. But, as far as being here for a while, I’m the old one.

"Coming back now, going into fall camp there are going to be hard days … It’s tough, but the perspective I have for it to be taken away, I know what it feels like. My excitement is through the roof regardless of what happens. Obviously, we are striving for everything. We are striving for a Big Ten Championship and the Rose Bowl. I’ve seen what they have done without me, so me coming back is nothing but sheer joy."