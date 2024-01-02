Mgbako averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 6-16 (37.5%) from behind the 3-point line in Indiana's non-conference wins over Morehead State, North Alabama, and Kennesaw State last week.

Against Morehead State, the former five-star recruit totaled 13 points and seven rebounds, adding one assist in his 32 minutes of action. He followed that up with another double-figure performance against North Alabama where Mgbako tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in just 23 minutes. Mgbako closed out 2023 with his eight consecutive double-figure scoring game -- and third of the week -- against Kennesaw State. Against the Owls, Mgbako poured in 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists while shooting 4-5 from distance.

Mgbako is the first Hoosier to earn a Big Ten weekly award this season. He is also the first Indiana freshman to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Jalen Hood-Schifino won the award on Feb. 27.

Mgbako and the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play this week on Wednesday at 9:00pm ET on the road against Nebraska.