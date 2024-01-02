Mackenzie Mgbako named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Tuesday afternoon, Indiana freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week.
Mgbako averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 6-16 (37.5%) from behind the 3-point line in Indiana's non-conference wins over Morehead State, North Alabama, and Kennesaw State last week.
This is the first Big Ten weekly award in the young, Gladstone, N.J. native's collegiate career.
Against Morehead State, the former five-star recruit totaled 13 points and seven rebounds, adding one assist in his 32 minutes of action. He followed that up with another double-figure performance against North Alabama where Mgbako tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in just 23 minutes. Mgbako closed out 2023 with his eight consecutive double-figure scoring game -- and third of the week -- against Kennesaw State. Against the Owls, Mgbako poured in 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists while shooting 4-5 from distance.
Mgbako is the first Hoosier to earn a Big Ten weekly award this season. He is also the first Indiana freshman to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Jalen Hood-Schifino won the award on Feb. 27.
Mgbako and the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play this week on Wednesday at 9:00pm ET on the road against Nebraska.
