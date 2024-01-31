BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Graduate student forward Mackenzie Holmes was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top-20 Watch List the organization announced late Tuesday night.

This season, the Gorham, Maine native is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting a Big Ten-best 67.4% from the floor. Nationally, Holmes ranks fifth in the country in field goal percentage and 19th in points per game.

Holmes has reached double-figures in 18 of Indiana's 19 games this season and has a team-high five double-doubles on the year. Holmes has led No. 10 Indiana to a 17-2 overall record and 8-1 record in Big Ten play.

Last year, as a senior, Holmes was named an All-American and the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year. The forward averaged 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game a season ago.