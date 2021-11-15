Mackenzie Holmes' career night helps Indiana cruise past No. 13 Kentucky

“It was so great to have our fans back in the building tonight,” Indiana Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “We anticipated a great crowd. Anytime you have two Top 20 teams that are playing one another this early in the season, it makes for some really good women's basketball, and so really appreciate our fans, Hoosier Nation, showed up in a big way. We needed their energy throughout, our guys play off of their energy, so that was really great to see.”

Bloomington, Ind. -- The Indiana Hoosiers took on the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, winning 88-67. Assembly Hall was loud and energetic as the Hoosiers welcomed the fans back into the stadium for their first home game of the season.

Indiana’s junior forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points, a career-high, shooting 11-for-15 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Holmes was very aggressive early on, scoring 11 points in the first 5:30 minutes of the first quarter. Holmes scored Indiana’s first 11 points shooting 5-for-5 from the field.

“My teammates were finding me,” Holmes said. “That’s always helpful. We knew that we could get some early paint touches and the girls did a great job finding me and getting open looks, trying not to force much. It was a good beginning momentum starter for us to propel us to the half.”

Grace Berger scored 19 points, having nine rebounds and four assists. Berger had 12 points just within the first half. Berger swished a three-point shot from the half court which beat the buzzer, giving IU a 38-32 lead at the half.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 12 points with six rebounds and seven assists, and Ali Patberg scored 16 points shooting 6-for-10 from the field while having five assists.

“We had some missteps as well, we wanted to handle their pressure a little bit better, and when I say a little bit better, we had a few turnovers inside the press, but I wanted to see our flow a little bit better offensively and I didn't think that happened as well as we would've liked to have it,” coach Moren explained. “But I think it's early and we will continue to get better on that side of the ball.”

For the second straight game, the Hoosiers shooting percentage is over 50 percent. Against the Wildcats, they shot 32-for-59 from the field. Indiana’s shooting percentage was 54.2 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Hoosiers shot 18-for-21 from the free-throw line and shot more than 50 percent from the 3-point arc as they scored 6-for-11 with a 54.5 percent shooting percentage.

Indiana outscored Kentucky 50-35 during the second half.

With 1:02 minutes left of the fourth quarter, IU took its largest lead of the game leading 22 points against another team, 88-66.

“I think our defense will continue to get better and improve, but this is a great win for us tonight at home in front of our home crowd against a really good Kentucky team," Coach Moren stated.

Catch the Hoosiers host Norfolk State University this upcoming Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip-off time will be at 7 p.m. ET.