Lucas playing like 'second year player' after star freshman season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Jaylin Lucas admits that a year ago at this time he may not have had the necessary confidence level to be ready to contribute right away for the Hoosier's football team in 2022.
In the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Lucas played a combined 12 snaps. But in a Week 5 two-touchdown loss at Nebraska, Lucas broke through and played 11 snaps, nearly equaling his season total to that point. Then, against eventual Big Ten Champion and College Football Playoff participant Michigan, Lucas officially made his introduction to Indiana's offense playing more than 30 snaps, including 23 snaps on passing plays.
"I think the early game jitters," Indiana running backs coach Craig Johnson said on Monday after Indiana's practice, "when he was a true freshman, an early enrollee, that was a lot for him."
Lucas really busted onto the scene last season when he had three kick returns against Rutgers for 124 yards and a touchdown. Then, three weeks later he had four returns for 168 yards and another kick return for a touchdown against Michigan State, while also totaling 24 yards on three carries. In IU's final game last season, Lucas received more carries -- nine -- than he had in any other game in the season and rushed for 100 yards and a score.
Lucas was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Walter Camp and USA Today a year ago for his success as a kick returning. He also earned second-team recognition from various publications.
Now a sophomore, Lucas is expected to take a bigger role in Indiana's rushing offense which also includes returnee Josh Henderson and transfer Christian Turner. Lucas is smaller -- he's also 5-foot-9 -- but he's more shifty than the Hoosier's other two tailbacks and has the potential to be a threat in the passing game as a split-out option in the slot like some of his favorite players to emulate, Tavon Austin, Deuce Vaughn and DeAnthony Thomas.
"I feel way more confident," Lucas said with a smile on Monday. "I know what I'm doing and it's more relaxing. Going into this season, we have Ohio State Week 1. My confidence is high."
Lucas' ability to be more involved in the passing game than Turner and Henderson requires him to know more responsibility in coordinator Walt Bell's offense. Lucas must familiarize himself with the formations every night and he does that by studying the playbook each night.
"It's not been a challenge," he says.
Johnson, though, has tried to challenge Lucas in training camp in different ways. Lucas likely won't ever be a super blocker for his quarterback on passing downs given his size. But Johnson is tasking him with pass protection, while also reminding him the importance of running and catching in the offense, too.
"Running the ball, catching the ball and pass protection," Johnson says of where he is challenging Lucas. "I put that on every back in every year I’ve coached them. Don’t be happy that you had such and such a year ago. That’s over, nobody cares. I expect him to step up in all three phases. He is attempting to do that. He’s made some good strides."
Lucas, though, was clear that he thinks he has improved most in his pass protection abilities entering the season.
"I feel like I've improved the most in pass protection," he declared. "it's not too much of letting guys loose. I think I've been on top of that."
Because of the success Lucas had a year ago, he's seen his name included on the Walter Camp National Player of the Year watch list entering the season. He was also named in the Paul Horning and Doak Walker watch lists in recent weeks. Lots of honors for a player who totaled less than 300 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards a year ago.
"That has been great," Lucas said. "I'm ready to keep going and elevating my game to every level I can. But I'm just ready to keep going."
Lucas has more responsibility entering this season with Indiana than he did a year ago. He's earned a larger role given his game-breaking ability that he showcased last season for Indiana late in the season. He has the confidence in himself to be a dangerous piece in Indiana's offense. But his position coach is maybe higher on him than anybody else.
"I’m not concerned too much about what he’s going to do when he touches the ball because there’s a lot of good there," Johnson said. "He’s always wanted to challenge himself to improve all the time. Always being on the rise. You always want to be a player on the rise. I think – and believe – that L-Lu is on that."
