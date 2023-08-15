BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Jaylin Lucas admits that a year ago at this time he may not have had the necessary confidence level to be ready to contribute right away for the Hoosier's football team in 2022.

In the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Lucas played a combined 12 snaps. But in a Week 5 two-touchdown loss at Nebraska, Lucas broke through and played 11 snaps, nearly equaling his season total to that point. Then, against eventual Big Ten Champion and College Football Playoff participant Michigan, Lucas officially made his introduction to Indiana's offense playing more than 30 snaps, including 23 snaps on passing plays.

"I think the early game jitters," Indiana running backs coach Craig Johnson said on Monday after Indiana's practice, "when he was a true freshman, an early enrollee, that was a lot for him."

Lucas really busted onto the scene last season when he had three kick returns against Rutgers for 124 yards and a touchdown. Then, three weeks later he had four returns for 168 yards and another kick return for a touchdown against Michigan State, while also totaling 24 yards on three carries. In IU's final game last season, Lucas received more carries -- nine -- than he had in any other game in the season and rushed for 100 yards and a score.

Lucas was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Walter Camp and USA Today a year ago for his success as a kick returning. He also earned second-team recognition from various publications.

Now a sophomore, Lucas is expected to take a bigger role in Indiana's rushing offense which also includes returnee Josh Henderson and transfer Christian Turner. Lucas is smaller -- he's also 5-foot-9 -- but he's more shifty than the Hoosier's other two tailbacks and has the potential to be a threat in the passing game as a split-out option in the slot like some of his favorite players to emulate, Tavon Austin, Deuce Vaughn and DeAnthony Thomas.

"I feel way more confident," Lucas said with a smile on Monday. "I know what I'm doing and it's more relaxing. Going into this season, we have Ohio State Week 1. My confidence is high."