For better or worse, the landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically from just a few short years ago. With the introduction of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) and the Transfer Portal, the NCAA has turned into a whole new entity. Some fans love it. Some fans hate it. At least for the time being, the Indiana Hoosiers need it.



The days of bringing in players simply because of your program and tradition are long gone. Money isn't the only factor for every player, but it's certainly a big one. You can't fault a kid for going somewhere that has the highest offer. You also can't fault a kid for weighing his options every year and taking advantage of the new rules. All players are now on one-year contracts, and programs can either adapt or get left behind. If you're a long-time fan of a storied program like Indiana, you may despise the thought of IU using money to attract players instead of the things that used to get them in the door. At the same time, Indiana is in a great position to take advantage of the new era of college basketball. If they've got the money, why not use it to their advantage? After a disappointing season, look what they've been able to accomplish this spring. Money isn't the only reason they've had a great off-season, but again, it has been a factor. Ideally, the Hoosiers start to build a program and culture that has staying power, and not one that relies so heavily on NIL and major roster turnover year after year. For the here and now, however, they've built a strong team on paper, and Hoosier fans should be thankful for NIL and other factors that have contributed to that.



