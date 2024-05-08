Love it or hate it, the Portal and NIL is to Indiana's advantage
For better or worse, the landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically from just a few short years ago. With the introduction of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) and the Transfer Portal, the NCAA has turned into a whole new entity. Some fans love it. Some fans hate it. At least for the time being, the Indiana Hoosiers need it.
The days of bringing in players simply because of your program and tradition are long gone. Money isn't the only factor for every player, but it's certainly a big one. You can't fault a kid for going somewhere that has the highest offer. You also can't fault a kid for weighing his options every year and taking advantage of the new rules. All players are now on one-year contracts, and programs can either adapt or get left behind.
If you're a long-time fan of a storied program like Indiana, you may despise the thought of IU using money to attract players instead of the things that used to get them in the door. At the same time, Indiana is in a great position to take advantage of the new era of college basketball. If they've got the money, why not use it to their advantage? After a disappointing season, look what they've been able to accomplish this spring. Money isn't the only reason they've had a great off-season, but again, it has been a factor. Ideally, the Hoosiers start to build a program and culture that has staying power, and not one that relies so heavily on NIL and major roster turnover year after year. For the here and now, however, they've built a strong team on paper, and Hoosier fans should be thankful for NIL and other factors that have contributed to that.
Another advantage the new era of college basketball brings: The off-season excitement.
Years ago, there might be a little player movement and some news to discuss after the NCAA Tournament. And then you'd have several quiet months of waiting before even thinking about the following season. And now? Compare the days of old to the last few months.
Indiana fans have had something to talk about and dream about every single day. We're approaching the middle of May, and the Hoosiers still have a few roster spots to fill, and several story-lines to follow. It's been a flurry of reports, rumors, and decisions that have turned things around in a short amount of time. This program could have easily drifted off into oblivion after the Liam McNeeley de-commitment. Instead, they went to work. They retained most of their key players, and then added big-time player after big-time player from the transfer portal, while also landing a 5-star recruit in Bryson Tucker. Even if this new era isn't your cup of tea, I'm sure you've had a lot of fun and have had a lot of conversations about Indiana basketball over the last ten weeks.
Games aren't won on paper, and this team will still have to go out and prove it on the court. You can't ignore how quickly this program turned things around in the last few months. The Transfer Portal and NIL have given Indiana the opportunity to do so.
