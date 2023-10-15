Looking ahead, how will Liam McNeeley fit in with next year's Hoosiers?
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson has done it again.
Five-star prospect Liam McNeeley has committed to play for Indiana, choosing the Hoosiers over the Kansas Jayhawks. McNeeley announced his decision on national television on ESPN.
The Texas-born prospect is the first player in Indiana’s 2024 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-8 prospect will join the Hoosiers next year for the 2024-2025 season and will find a comfortable role in the frontcourt. Indiana will have a few spots open as is expected for several players like Xavier Johnson, Anthony Walker, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Kel’el Ware to leave Indiana after this season.
McNeeley's role with the Hoosiers will be big from the get go. With an already great shooting ability, McNeeley adds a tremendous amount of scoring depth to next years roster. McNeeley is one of the best shooters in his class and will likely be one of Indiana's top scorers next year.
He will add a great dynamic to this team as he will attracted the defenders around him. His scoring ability will require team to defend him differently that most players which will work well with Indiana's guards. With McNeeley on the court, that gives the opportunity for players like Gabe Cupps and CJ Gunn to be left open on the outside arc.
Defensively, McNeeley adds a lot of size on the court. His defensive skills will have to develop and adapt to the college game but the potential is there. With someone of his size, McNeeley can be a different option when guarding certain players. McNeeley will already be one of the tallest players on the team and could be of the biggest players in Indiana's front court.
Instant Analysis: What is Indiana getting in Liam McNeeley?
The options for McNeeley's impact are expected to be felt across the entire court. His offensively ability will pair well with Indiana's guard as he is a more than above average scorer. The defense is the biggest question in McNeeley's game, but his natural frame will give him all the tools to develop and become a vital defender.
This is a big win for the Indiana Hoosiers as they add one of the most talented high school players to next years incoming class. The basketball standout already has Hoosier fans buzzing and his talents sure be on display next year in Assembly Hall.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board