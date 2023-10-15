BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson has done it again.

Five-star prospect Liam McNeeley has committed to play for Indiana, choosing the Hoosiers over the Kansas Jayhawks. McNeeley announced his decision on national television on ESPN.

The Texas-born prospect is the first player in Indiana’s 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-8 prospect will join the Hoosiers next year for the 2024-2025 season and will find a comfortable role in the frontcourt. Indiana will have a few spots open as is expected for several players like Xavier Johnson, Anthony Walker, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Kel’el Ware to leave Indiana after this season.

McNeeley's role with the Hoosiers will be big from the get go. With an already great shooting ability, McNeeley adds a tremendous amount of scoring depth to next years roster. McNeeley is one of the best shooters in his class and will likely be one of Indiana's top scorers next year.