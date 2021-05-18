Looking ahead at the 2022 NFL Draft

The last time Indiana had multiple players selected in the NFL Draft was 2018. Could all that change in 2022, as the Hoosiers have several players who could hear their names called during the three day experience next season? One expert believes that could very well be the case, as Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell told TheHoosier.com there are several Indiana players who could hear their name called, beginning with wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. "Future looks better in the NFL Draft. Ty Fryfogle is one of my top wide receivers expect him to have a great season. Michael Penix will get drafted. I think someone will take a chance. It’s how you finish, not how you start, but if he has another injury, it is a whole different ballgame. I think Micah McFadden and a few guys defensively will get drafted. You will see some guys get drafted," Farrell said. TheHoosier.com takes a look at several Hoosiers who could hear their name called in 2022.

Ty Fryfogle, WR

After opting to come back for another season in 2021, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle will be one of the premier receivers in the country this coming season. Fryfogle will be utilizing the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID pandemic and enters 2021 having been named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020, finishing with 37 receptions for 721 yards and seven touchdowns. In a Tweet earlier this year, Fryfogle said his work at Indiana was not yet finished. "My work here at Indiana University is not yet finished," Fryfogle said in his Twitter post. "There are many great things in store for this football team in 2021. The future is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it." Fryfogle's historic season was capped off when he became the only player in Big Ten history to have consecutive 200+ yard receiving games in conference play (Michigan State, Ohio State). The 6-foot-2 receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice this year. For his career, the IU senior has 112 catches for 1,719 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Micah McFadden, Linebacker

Michael McFadden's college career at Indiana truly has been magical. The Tampa native came out of high school with only two power five offers and has worked at his craft, becoming one of the top linebackers in America after earning All-American accolades last season. After getting in there as a freshman, McFadden made a name for himself last year as a sophomore, earning the team’s Most Outstanding Player-of-the-Year honor after leading Indiana with 61 tackles and notching two interceptions. A season ago, McFadden finished with 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-a-loss, six sacks and two interceptions. With a rigorous season set to start Sept. 4 at Iowa and the chase of an NFL dream on the horizon, McFadden told the media he is locked in to not only help his teammates win games, but also to keep his playing weight up where it should be. “It’s just mastering my craft. Getting all my individual technique down, getting my footwork down. And also being a leader out there. I think a big thing for me is going to be keeping weight on and playing at 230 pounds this year. That’s the biggest thing for me," said McFadden, who finished fourth in the Big Ten last season with 10.5 tackles for loss and he led the Hoosiers with six sacks.

Michael Penix, Quarterback