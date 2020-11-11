Logan Duncomb set to sign with Indiana: 'I'm excited to be a Hoosier'
Wednesday marks the start of national signing day and for Indiana that means its lone member of the 2021 class, Logan Duncomb, will officially become a Hoosier.
Ranked No. 88 in the 2021 class, the four-star center tells TheHoosier.com that he will be singing today.
Duncomb averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He also shot 69.9 percent from the field.
Duncomb was one of the biggest risers in the class of 2021 over the past six to eight months as he rose 51 spots in the Rivals150. With a limited summer, his play did showcase however against Indy Heat in the 'Battle of the Brands' matchup. In that game he finished with a game-high 29 points while being matched up against Purdue-commit Caleb Furst for most of the game.
Duncomb committed to Indiana back in April over the likes of Ohio State, Xavier and Wisconsin among others.
“Their (Indiana) style of play is very similar to Moeller’s,” Duncomb previously told TheHoosier.com. “I felt that I just fit really well into their system, especially with what they do with their bigs.”
“That I’m excited to be a Hoosier,” Duncomb added. “I can’t wait to try and do something special for Indiana.”
Rivals Reaction
TheHoosier.com caught up with Rivals' National Analyst Rob Cassidy to get another look at what Duncomb will bring to Indiana.
"The kid gets out and runs. Everyone sights and praises his motor for a reason. He shows it on the floor. He also seems to be plenty physical. He can be a factor on the glass at both ends," Cassidy said. "One of the nicest things about him is the added upside that comes with him being so young for his class, as he won’t turn 19 until after his freshman season. He’s become a more consistent scorer both inside and on the perimeter over the last year and the hope is he’ll continue that trajectory."
