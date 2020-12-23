TheHoosier - Locker Room Report: Northwestern

Indiana tips off Big Ten play tonight against Northwestern. The Wildcats are off to a 1-0 start in conference play after an upset win over No. 4 Michigan State over the weekend.

Chris Collins is 113-118 in his 7+ years at Northwestern and is coming off of an 8-22 (3-17) season in 2019-20.

The Wildcats do return five of the top six scorers from last year and currently, eight of the top nine scorers were on last season's roster.

Archie Miller and Indiana knocked off Northwestern 66-62 last season in the only matchup.

Here is more of what Indiana head coach Archie Miller and senior guard Al Durham had to say regarding the Wildcats and some notes about Northwestern.