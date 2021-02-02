Indiana is coming off of a nine-day break with no games, while Illinois heads to Bloomington off of a win over No. 7 Iowa on Friday night.

Illinois sits at 11-5 (7-3) on the season and took down the Hoosiers, 69-60, in the first matchup between the two teams back in December.

Kofi Cockburn dominated the matchup with Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first meeting, holding Jackson-Davis to just 3-of-13 from the field.

The guards and perimeter attack for Illinois caused problems for Indiana, especially when trying to pick up bodies in transition. Look for that to be a big point of emphasis for IU on Tuesday.

Here is more of what Indiana head coach Archie Miller said about Illinois heading into the game.