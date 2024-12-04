Live Tracker: Early National Signing Day 2025

Early National Signing Day has arrived.

Before conference championships are played and the College Football Playoff field is finalized, it's time for the biggest three-day periods of the college football season.

This year's early signing period, an opportunity for coaches around the country to cash in on relationships they've been building on the recruiting trail, has been moved up three weeks from past years.

"The biggest reason we’re doing this is to clear up the football recruiting calendar so the signing period and the transfer portal don’t overlap. The feedback we’ve received from all coaches is that December is a mess," Big Sky commissioner and chair of the National Letter of Intent subcommittee of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Tom Wistrcill told The Athletic back in February. "Especially with the expansion of the CFP coming next year, that just creates more chaos in December. This should help."

Another difference beginning this year is that recruits no long need to sign a Letter of Intent. Instead, athletes will agree to a financial aid agreement with schools. As was the case with NLI, once an athlete signs that financial aid agreement, other schools will no longer be allowed to communicate with them.